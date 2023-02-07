A senior at Fauquier High School announced Monday, Feb. 6 he is running for the Center District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. His top issues include education, development and affordable housing.
“A big reason why I am running for the board of supervisors is I want to make sure that Fauquier County and the town of Warrenton remains a good place to live in and raise a family for future generations,” said Raeid Ebrahim, who also is a student at the Mountain Vista Governor's School and a dual-enrollment student at Laurel Ridge Community College.
Ebrahim called himself a “political outsider” who is the first in his family to run for public office. He said working with older supervisors would not intimidate him. He looked forward to hearing their advice “on certain issues.”
The high school senior, who will graduate in May, said he chose to run as an independent because, “I don’t really want to tie myself to just one party.”
Raising pay for teachers in Fauquier County would help with the teacher shortage here, said Ebrahim, a 17-year-old who will turn 18 in June, well before the election Nov. 7.
“One thing I will be for if I get elected is higher teacher salaries,” Ebrahim said. “Fauquier County’s salaries are falling behind other counties — for example Loudoun and Prince William — and that is why we have a shortage,” he said. Continuing to raise pay “is an investment in our students’ future,” he said.
“Every day I see how hard teachers work for their students. I definitely do think that teachers deserve higher salaries and deserve [to be] a priority in the budget.”
In addition to educational issues, Ebrahim is skeptical about adding more data centers in Fauquier County. “I think one of the unique things about Fauquier County is that we have wide open spaces and here in Warrenton, a small-town environment, and I think that is something we need to preserve,” he said.
He is a strong supporter of the Purchase of Development Rights Program, which allows landowners to voluntarily sell the development potential on their farm and forest land —through a permanent conservation easement — to a governmental agency or land trust. The landowner receives compensation in return for the restrictions placed on the land.
That program is helping Fauquier County retain its rural character, according to Ebrahim.
Affordable housing also is important to Ebrahim. Young people are having a tough time in the current housing market, he said. The county needs to find ways to keep its young people here. “If housing were affordable, they would be able to stay here and contribute to the local economy,” he said. Ebrahim supports partnerships between the town and the county to encourage affordable-housing initiatives.
Ebrahim is seeking the Center District seat currently held by Kevin Carter. Incumbent Kevin Carter has not announced his plans for the 2023 election. Carter was appointed to the seat when Chris Granger resigned last year.
