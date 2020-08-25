A Fauquier High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19, a school division representative confirmed Tuesday. Fauquier County Public Schools faculty members are working from school buildings even as the academic year began this week with completely "virtual" instruction.
The Fauquier Times received a tip about the possible case Tuesday and asked the school division for confirmation. Public Information Officer Tara Helkowski responded and confirmed that one individual has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She said school division officials learned of the positive case Monday, Aug. 24. An email was sent to the school's staff members informing them of the case.
Helkowski declined to say whether the employee was a teacher or worked in the school in another capacity. She also would not say whether any other staff members at the school have been told to stay home as the result of possible exposure, or if the employee had any contact with students. (Some special needs students who are part of the Virginia Alternate Assessment Program are attending school in-person.) When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed among a school’s employees, only fellow staff members -- not parents of children who attend the school -- are notified, she said
This case marks the fifth positive case since late July the school division has confirmed among school division employees.
Three Bradley Elementary School staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus; the school division learned of the first case July 27 and confirmed it to the Fauquier Times Aug. 3. One staffer at Coleman Elementary School also tested positive, of which the school division was informed Aug. 13 and confirmedAug. 17.
When the first two cases at Bradley were confirmed, they were believed to have been examples of community spread. When the third case was found, however, the Virginia Department of Health classified it as an “outbreak,” indicating that at least one staff member may have been infected by another staff member.
According to a communication received at the time by Bradley employees, one of the individuals there was hospitalized.
