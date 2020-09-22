Fans familiar with the Fauquier High campus know how sad the school’s original four tennis courts had grown, looking abandoned and forlorn, maybe even a little apocalyptic, with gnarled pavement and weeds from years of neglect and disuse.
By October, that area will be a source of inspiration as the school completes a project that should improve practices for many Falcon sports, especially in wet conditions.
Thanks to some generous donations, FHS is installing artificial turf on the school's four original tennis courts located behind the home bleachers at Falcon Field. The work covers more than 29,000 square feet, approximately two-thirds of an acre.
"The plan is for all of the kids, all of the sports at Fauquier High School to be able to utilize it," said Mark Ott, Fauquier director of student activities of the $117,080 project. "In-season teams will have priority, of course."
The turf has been delivered. The original tennis playing surface will remain in place as the first of three strata. Next will come a thick compacted layer of rock dust to smooth out the rough and uneven spots that have developed over the years. The turf will cap the practice area.
Premier Sports Fields of Remington is doing the field work, while Long Fence (Chantilly) will install new fencing around the facility.
The original concept included using artificial turf obtained from Westfield High School in Chantilly, which was replacing its football field, Ott said, but officials altered course and decided instead to go with new turf.
"We went against that for the simple reason of life expectancy. We wanted to make it safe and have it last longer than if we put down used turf,” he explained.
He added the surface will not have any pre-printed lines nor will the school use paint to delineate areas.
"With so many different teams using it, there would be a mess of confusing lines," he said, adding paint could break down the plastic blades of grass and reduce life expectancy.
Ott also said sports that use goals such as lacrosse, soccer and field hockey would be required to rotate placement to avoid compacted or overused patches.
He is talking to a group to see if lighting could be installed on the poles used for Falcon Field lighting, but the emphasis was to get the surface into play as soon as possible. Ott hopes for completion by the end of the month or early October.
The courts were not part of the original school construction when FHS opened in 1963. Built later, the courts were the home for the Falcon boys and girls teams in the early 1970s until the current six courts were installed next to the baseball facility in the 1990s.
The original courts had developed noticeable cracks, plus there were only four courts. Almost every other school in the area had six or more.
Over the ensuing years, the original courts fell into greater disrepair because no maintenance was done. Thick vegetation grew through the fencing and in cracks which had continued to grow and multiply through winter's freeze-thaw cycles.
The Falcon boys lacrosse program was the leader in trying to reclaim the space, cleaning vegetation and patching the worst cracks to allow them to practice even in the rain or avoid standing water on the adjoining practice area.
Falcon supporters Steve Potuchek, Richard Gargliano and others long have noted Fauquier's lack of suitable outdoor facilities compared to many local schools. The group Funding the Future of Fauquier Athletics grew out of their concern, and they began reaching out to the community to gauge potential support.
Ott said the school has utilized that early momentum and the community's generous donations to make the reclamation possible. Cropp Metcalf, the Airlie Foundation, the Jesse and Rose Loeb Foundation, the Falcon Booster Club all have made substantial contributions and another organization has made a significant pledge. Numerous individuals also provided smaller amounts.
The spring will see the most demand, Ott said, as he expects boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball to benefit.
Currently, there are three rotating 90-minute indoor practice slots for inclement weather, running from 3-7:30 p.m. That smaller space limits the scope of most practices, so the new facility will permit teams to conduct more efficient and safer workouts.
Field hockey will be a fall beneficiary, and Ott said the marching band and the school's physical education department also will use the space. Teams conducting preseason workouts will have access if in-season squads do not need the space.
Ott said he hopes to rent the facility to community groups when Fauquier athletes are not using it. That money, he said, would go into a fund for maintenance.
