FAUQUIER HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Falcons’ new coach wants to wear rivals out

A coaching change at Fauquier High is causing pandemonium.
William Hatchett, the Falcons’ new boys basketball coach, is integrating an up-tempo system with frequent substitutions designed to wear rival teams to exhaustion.
“The style we want to play is chaos,” says Hatchett, 53, proudly.
Hatchett wants his players competing at a frantic pace, giving all they can while on the court, then he’ll replace them a minute or so later.
It’s a style that was popularized by Grinnell (Iowa) College and Marymount University in the 1990s. It relies on 3-point field goals, constant pressure, a full-court press and lots of players in and out.
“Even if you’re in top shape to run the way we do, anything after a minute the body tries to conserve itself. We want them to go out and play as hard as they can and get a breather. Our tempo is to play as fast as possible for as long as possible,” Hatchett said.
Given the fast pace, Hatchett is pleased to have an abundance of ballhandlers.
They include senior Oscar Lemus, junior Rey Ruiz, sophomore Damari Williams and freshman Dylan Donner. Seniors Kevin Chienku and Luke Harris are also key players.
“Lemus is our energy leader. As Oscar goes, we go. If you had a pack of dogs he’s the lead guy, the alpha,” said Hatchett.
As for Donner, the freshman is a 6-foot point guard averaging 14 points. “He’s gonna be a special basketball player. He’s more mature than his grade and age say he is,” said Hatchett who describes him as “one of our biggest vocal leaders.”
Harris is an ace shooter and good enough to play college basketball, Hatchett said. “He’s a guy if we need a bucket, I’d look to him,” said the coach.
Hatchett describes seniors Chris Chirasello and Christian McCauley and juniors Zachary Potucek and Ethan Brown as the four forwards. “McCauley is the heartbeat of our basketball team. This kid has one motor. He’s a do-everything-you-ask kid who goes 100 percent 100 percent of the time,’ Hatchett said.
The rest of the squad includes seniors Jackson Kelso, Collin Anderson and Kaden Fox and junior Craig Riddle.
Hatchett says Fauquier has no set starters. He’s designed a shift chart, which is a rough scheme on who gets inserted every minute from one through 32. “We sub often, I want to sub every one minute,” Hatchett said. “The game of basketball has transitioned into so many different styles of play. I did research and found one that works for us.”
In his first season since replacing the retired Wayne Brizzi, Hatchett, who was an assistant under Brizzi in 2014, is embracing the job with gusto, holding several team-building events, including Falcon Madness, involving three nearby middle schools.
“I spent 25 years in the Navy. Everyone can’t be a leader. I embrace it and try to lead in a positive manner,” said Hatchett, a former head coach at Heritage High in Leesburg.
Hatchett still works in the defense industry from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., he said, and holds practices from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
During Falcon Madness, the Falcon varsity, JV and freshman players and coaches spent the night in the gym. There were skill competitions and a “trust’ exercise where players and coaches fell off a concrete wall into the arms of teammates.
He scheduled a potluck Thanksgiving meal in the cafeteria during which every player had to say what they were thankful for. There will be an ugly sweater contest.
The players wear school-funded blazers with a Falcon logo on the left side and ties all day in school when they have a road game. “It’s a business trip, they have to look professional,” said Hatchett.
But the biggest impact is his coaching style, which has been an adjustment.
“I will say it’s not been as challenging as I thought it would be buying into a new system after 27 years,” said Hatchett. “Because it is new, it’s not gonna click until a couple more weeks.”
It clicked last week as Fauquier beat Culpeper 90-58 for the first win in the “Hatchett Era.”
“I came in the locker room and the lights were off. Then I got water bottles soaking me from head to toe,” Hatchett said. “It’s significant when you realize it’s the first win from another coach besides coach Brizzi in 27 years.
"But it’s not so much for me, it’s for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.