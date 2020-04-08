Fauquier Health has canceled its upcoming summer medical camps in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
Students 14 to 18 years old were invited to apply for a spot in the hands-on camp, designed to introduce students to employment possibilities in the medical field. The camp was designed with a variety of modules and students would have been able to interact with a variety of healthcare professionals.
It was being offered this summer as a Level I camp and would have been held the final three weeks in June.
Health system spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said, "We had nearly 100 applicants for the 2020 Medical Camp. We were hopeful that we were going to be able to continue it. However, given the current situation, strict visitor restrictions and the current stay-at-home order, it became clear that this tough decision was a necessity."
All applicants received notified of the decision earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.