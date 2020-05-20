Fauquier Health is preparing to resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were postponed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, Fauquier Health spokeswoman, said that the March 23 decision to postpone procedures -- when clinically appropriate -- was made in accordance with federal and state guidance. The goal of that policy was to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community.
Elective surgeries were banned throughout the state on March 25 by Gov. Ralph Northam through Public Health Order Number 2.
On May 1, Northam lifted the ban, explaining that non-emergency procedures can resume because social distancing and other measures have slowed the spread of the COVID virus.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Chad Melton, chief executive officer of Fauquier Health. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, Fauquier Health has continued to carefully follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community and evaluate supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
He explained that decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs; those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist, he said.
Cubbage said that patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice a day during this seven-day period (and report temperatures higher than 100 degrees to their provider), and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Fauquier Health will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters the facility and maintain a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future. Cubbage said that these measures have had a positive impact on ensuring a safe environment, and they also are aligned with the federal government’s guidelines.
Visit FauquierHealth.org to learn more about COVID-19 related procedures and processes at the hospital.
