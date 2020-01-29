As of March 15, Fauquier County families expecting a baby will be able to partner with a midwife in a hospital birth. Midwife services have been available in the county for births outside the hospital, but Fauquier Hospital’s decision to partner with a certified nurse midwife represents the first time those services will be offered in the hospital’s Family Birthing Center.
Currently, the closest hospitals with midwife services are Winchester Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital, said Cheryl Poelma, Fauquier Hospital’s director of women’s services.
Monica Freidline, RN, NP, CNM, has joined Sumiya Majeed, M.D. and Barry Aron, M.D. at Fauquier Health OB/GYN in Warrenton. In Virginia, Aron said, a certified nurse midwife like Freidline can do everything an OB/GYN physician can do, except surgery. She can prescribe medicine and meet with patients -- from pre-pregnancy visits through the birth -- in collaboration with OB/GYN physicians.
“We can now offer pregnant women the comfort of a midwife backed up with the safety and security of a hospital birth,” said Freidline.
Aron said that Freidline will always collaborate with a physician in case there is a medical emergency or a cesarean section is necessary. A physician also must be present at a birth where forceps are required, since that is a “surgically assisted birth.” He expanded, “You have the benefits of feeling at home with your midwife there, and the doors to the operating room magically open if you need a c-section.”
He added that he or Majeed would be present in all cases where the patient is having a vaginal birth after having had a c-section, known as a VBAC.
Freidline said she works closely with patients before the birth, focusing on prevention and keeping an eye out for the red flags that might indicate a problem – high insulin or high blood pressure, for instance.
People assume that a midwife would not be appropriate for a “high-risk” pregnancy, but Freidline and Aron agreed that the term is nuanced and each patient needs to be evaluated on an individual basis. An older mom who is healthy may not be “high-risk” at all; a patient with high blood pressure can be watched closely throughout her pregnancy to head off any complications.
Freidline said, “I watch out for signs of fire” then pointed to Aron, “if I see anything, the fire marshal is right there.”
She said, “We have different training, but the same goal – to promote women’s health.”
Currently the midwife director of the Inova Natural Birth Center at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Freidline has been working as a midwife there for four years. While she was a birthing assistant in Amish country in Ohio, she assisted with more than 250 births -- but has since stopped counting.
Her return to Fauquier Hospital represents a bit of a homecoming. She was a candy striper as a teenager, and for 12 years worked as an RN on one of the nursing units and in delivery. Aron described Freidline as “our home-grown provider.”
A mother of four herself, Freidline said that she did not have the opportunity to use a midwife while giving birth, but she calls 2020 “the year of the midwife.”
“People want options,” said Poelma. “They want autonomy when it comes to health care.”
Aron agreed, “Women want to have control. They are well educated and want to have a say in their health care. Midwives are finding their voice in the last 10 years.” Aron said that eventually, he’d like to see three midwives employed at Fauquier Health.
“We bring different skills. Partnering with midwives means we can each concentrate on our strengths,” he said.
Freidline said she feels her strengths lie in providing the emotional satisfaction in childbirth that women are looking for. During the prenatal period, she can spend more time with each patient, answering all the little questions that come up. She provides education, helps with mother-child bonding and assists with the breastfeeding process.
After the birth, she schedules post-partum appointments to make sure the mother is fully healed; she’ll consult about contraception going forward as well as focusing on well-woman care.
Freidline said she works with patients who are not pregnant, too. She said she loves working with young women on their pre-pregnancy care and can provide a basic fertility evaluation for those who are trying to conceive. “I can provide pre-conception counseling,” she said.
Freidline said that she works with fathers, too. “Many dads don’t know what a midwife is; they are suspicious. But once I start answering their questions, showing them I can help, they are fine.”
Aron said, “A lot of people think they don’t want a midwife to help with their birth … then they talk to one.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.