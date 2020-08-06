The Fauquier Health Wellness Center -- which has been closed since March 19 -- will begin a phased reopening on Monday, Aug. 17. Diabetes education and massage therapy are among the services that will be available as the center opens its doors to members.
In late June, the Wellness Center resumed cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs. The center implemented social distancing and cleaning and disinfection protocols at that time, said health system spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
She said that masks are required for entry into the wellness center, but once members/patients check in, masks can be removed. Exercisers are asked to stay 10 feet apart.
Cubbage said that those working out in the gym will not be able to use machines side-by-side with other exercisers; some machines have been relocated to allow more room between them. Disinfectant will be available for members to clean machines after each use, and members will be required to use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the wellness center.
Cubbage said that locker rooms will be open for changing, but showers are not permitted at this time. Masks are required in the locker rooms.
She said staff is assessing whether or not rooms usually reserved for exercise classes can be used for individual exercises, which would allow exercisers to spread out further.
No group classes will be offered initially; however, that decision will be reassessed. Personal training will resume, but Cubbage said details on that are not currently available.
When asked about the re-opening, Julie Ross, director of orthopedics and ambulatory services, said, “We are excited to welcome our members back! Social distancing guidelines have been put into place to ensure continued safety of rehabilitation patients and members. Overall gym capacity will be monitored closely to ensure we do not exceed 75%, in keeping with the Phase 3 orders from Gov. Ralph Northam.”
Anyone who has questions about COVID-19 protocols or about a new membership may call the center at 540-316-2640. The Fauquier Health Wellness Center is located at 419 Holiday Court, Suite 200 in Warrenton.
