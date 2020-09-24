Fauquier Health added three new board-certified interventional radiologists to its medical staff this month, Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Dr. Alexander Kieger and Dr. Rachel Piechowiak.
Bagla graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 2003. He later completed his residency training as chief resident and diagnostic radiology resident at Albany Medical Center in New York in 2007. He received fellowship training in cardiovascular and Interventional radiology and has procedural expertise in interventional oncology (minimally invasive cancer therapy), arterial and neuro-intervention (stroke therapy, abdominal aortic aneurysm stent grafting, peripheral arterial intervention), pulmonary thrombolysis and prostate artery embolization.
Kieger graduated with a medical degree from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois in 2012. The following year, he completed his internship from Northwestern University/McGaw Medical Center in Preliminary General Surgery and since has gained more than 10 years of clinical experience. Kieger received fellowship training in vascular and interventional radiology and has expertise in vascular specialties such as dialysis access and catheter placement, central line insertion, peripheral vascular disease and venous insufficiencies.
He said, “My practice focuses on minimally invasive procedures that result in quick recovery and rarely require a stay in the hospital. I am dedicated to spending ample time with my patients and being available to them every step of the way."
Piechowiak is a board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist. She said, “I enjoy helping patients understand the procedure from start to finish, so they feel comfortable and know what to expect.”
Prior to her arrival to Fauquier Health, she worked at the Vascular Institute of Virginia. She completed her fellowship at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2012 and diagnostic radiology residency at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, where she was chosen at chief resident. She graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006 and also holds a master’s degree in cellular and molecular biology.
Christine Hart Kress, chief nursing officer at Fauquier Health, said, “Our interventional radiology group brings a variety of specialty focuses and expertise, ranging from interventional oncology and treatment procedures to epidural injections.”
Services and areas of specialty include:
- Dialysis access management
- Minimally invasive biopsies
- Minimally invasive pain management
- Peripheral arterial disease
- Prostate artery embolization
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vascular disease
- Vein disease and varicose veins
- Wound healing
For additional information, please visit FauquierHealth.org, keyword “interventional radiology,” or FHDoctors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.