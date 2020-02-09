Fauquier Health announced Jan. 28 that Christine A. Hart Kress, MSN, ARNP, WHNP-BC, SANE-A, NEA-BC has been named as the new chief nursing officer for Fauquier Health, effective Feb. 3. Kress joins Fauquier Health from the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church where she provided strategic direction, policy and oversight for education and training initiatives across the military health system in support of 9.5 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families.
“We are so excited to have Christine step into this important leadership role,” said Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health Chad Melton. “She is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of health care experience. In her new position, Christine will lead all aspects of professional and nursing practices, as well as patient care services at Fauquier Health. Her commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that she does, and I know that she will help us further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Kress has more than 26 years of military healthcare experience, serving in a variety of nursing and executive leadership roles in both acute care hospitals and ambulatory care clinics in the Air Force Medical Service. She is an advanced practice registered nurse, dual board-certified as a women’s health nurse practitioner and an adolescent/adult sexual assault nurse examiner. She is also board certified as a nurse executive advanced administrator at the Defense Health Headquarters. Kress led 584 personnel and more than 1,000 instructors across two training institutes focused on initial skills qualifications for 49 nursing and ancillary programs. She has led professional development and executive leadership programs for nearly 10,000 healthcare leaders with more than 270,000 online students.
“Christine Kress is a great fit for our hospital,” said board chairman for Fauquier Health Steve Wojcik. “We have been so impressed with her experience and knowledge, as well as her genuine care for people. We are looking forward to her joining the team helping to lead the hospital forward.”
“Fauquier Health is such an important part of this community,” said Kress, “and I am honored to join this incredible team of health care professionals. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation of nursing excellence seen every day by our patients. My leadership focus is to provide evidenced-based and safe patient-centered care while helping the leadership team meet the growing needs of the Fauquier community, including patients and providers.”
Kress holds am MS in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. She also received her BS in Nursing and was a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts.
She was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including recognition as one of the City of Tucson’s 2006 Fabulous 50 Nurses, the 2007 Air Force Medical Service’s Nurse Practitioner of the Year and the 2010 and 2011 Pacific Air Forces Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year.
More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
