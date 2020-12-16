On Dec. 15, Fauquier Health received its initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine was developed by Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, and has been approved for adults older than 16. The health system's chief operating officer, Kevin Sale, said in a press release, “We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health.”
Vaccine administration has begun with Fauquier Health's front-line healthcare workers, the release said. "Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. It is an important reminder that the arrival of the vaccine means we all still need to do our part in continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing hand hygiene," said hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Amy Kaminski, vaccine coordinator of Fauquier Health, said, “It is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated, so we must continue to stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”
For the latest updates and details about how Fauquier Health is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit FauquierHealth.org and follow the Facebook page at Facebook.com/FauquierHealth.
