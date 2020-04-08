In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauquier Health physician clinics have recently implemented telemedicine capabilities, according to Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Fauquier Health providers will offer two types of telehealth options: a telephone call or a video conference. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs, said Cubbage.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of the respiratory virus, she said, adding that leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment (PPE) and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in a clinic or hospital setting.
Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit. A patient can also request an appointment online if they are registered with Fauquier Health's online patient portal. Patients will not be able to request an appointment through the website online scheduling features.
Cubbage explained that the patient's provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate, based on the patient’s health condition. If it is, the patient will be given an appointment time and instructions for the best way to connect given the available platforms. Then, instead of coming to the office, he or she would call back at the scheduled time and be “checked in” by a nurse or office manager, and then transferred to the provider for the phone call or video.
A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply: They cannot be utilized to treat a patient for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours, said Cubbage.
Brian DeCastro, M.D., a physician with Fauquier Health Urology, said the practice has already conducted several virtual visits. He said, “We have to get creative in these unique times. Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing ... care. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. In the end, it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits."
DeCastro's office is currently offering same-day visits.
In addition to the health system's specialty clinics, telehealth is also being integrated into Fauquier Health's internal medicine and family practice offices.
Joseph David, M.D., a physician at Piedmont Internal Medicine, said, “This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation. For our patients who are commuting, it will allow them to have care without having to lose time from work. Once we work through the growing pains, we will wonder how we managed without it.”
According to Kyle Song, D.O., a physician at Family Practice at Bealeton, “... in order to protect our community, patients and staff, we have postponed routine health visits and have initiated telehealth visits. These types of visits will allow us to continue providing care to our patients while protecting them.”
When asked how patients can best protect themselves, Song said, “We urge everyone to please continue handwashing – soap and water is best – cover coughs, continue social distancing and stay home unless absolutely necessary.” Song added, “In this difficult time, if everyone does their part and we all work together as a community, we will get through this.”
Should patients be concerned or have questions about COVID-19, they are urged not to call the emergency department. Rather, they should contact their provider’s office for guidance or call the dedicated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3, Cubbage said.
