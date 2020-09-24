Fauquier Health has opened a new internal medicine office at 1100 Sunset Lane, Culpeper. The practice will share office space with the health system’s already established general surgery office at that location, which opened in October 2019.
The Internal Medicine office will be led by Dr. Gurwinder Singh. He is board-certified in internal medicine and focuses on adult health, diabetes, chronic disease management (such as heart and lung), preventative education, endocrinology and critical care management.
Singh graduated from the Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research in Amritsar, India in 2014. He completed his residency training at the Mercy Catholic Medical Center with Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2018. Prior to joining Fauquier Health, Singh spent the last several years in Williamsburg, working simultaneously at Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians (primary clinic) and Williamsburg Landing Primary Care (secondary clinic).
“Fauquier Health is working toward a long-term plan to expand service offerings and care to the residents of Culpeper County. Dr. Gurwinder Singh plays a large part in this,” said Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “Dr. Singh will be offering internal medicine services to a growing and aging population. By joining forces with our reputable general surgeons, Dr. Joseph Brown and Dr. Andrew Gordon, we will now be able to offer multi-specialty services to the residents in the region. We hope to keep expanding access to services in the future so residents do not have to travel far for care.”
Singh is accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting on Oct. 1 at Fauquier Health Internal Medicine in Culpeper. The office may be reached at 540-812-2937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.