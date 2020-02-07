Fauquier Health is now accepting applications for its upcoming summer medical camp. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. The health system’s summer medical camp has a limited number of slots and acceptance is competitive.
This year, medical camp will be offered as a Level I camp and will be held the final three weeks in June. Students can choose to participate June 11 and 12, June 16 and 17 or June 22 and 23.
Approximately 72 students will be selected for the camps, 24 students each week. Students will participate in predetermined modules and have the opportunity to explore their interests in the healthcare profession, interacting with a variety of healthcare professionals.
Rising eighth graders to rising high school seniors will be considered, and students must be aged 14 to 18 years old. Applicants will be contacted once the final decisions have been made, in mid to late March.
To apply, students can visit Fauquierhealth.org/community/medical-camp-application. The application may also be found by visiting FauquierHealth.org, hovering over the Community tab and clicking on the Medical Camp Application link.
