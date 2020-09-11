Fauquier Health announced Friday afternoon in a press release that Kevin Sale has been named the new chief operating officer for Fauquier Health, effective Sept. 14. Sale joins Fauquier Health from Valley Health System in Winchester. He fills a position that has been open since former COO Donna Staton left Fauquier Health earlier this year. Staton currently serves as the president of Novant Health UVA Health System, Culpeper Medical Center.
At Valley Health, the press release said, Sale was the corporate director of medical imaging, where his focus was on “strategic development of the health system.” He was responsible for the oversight of imaging services at six hospitals, five urgent care centers and assorted imaging centers.
Prior to working at Valley Health System, Sale held various operational roles within LifePoint Health and HCA Healthcare. (LifePoint also operates Fauquier Health.) In these positions, Sale “coordinated operations and maintained a strong focus on improving specialty physician practices,” said the release.
“Kevin brings over 20 years of healthcare experience to Fauquier Health,” said Chad Melton, Fauquier Health’s chief executive officer. “His health care background and familiarity with the Virginia market, particularly in our area, make Kevin a great fit for Fauquier Health. We are very excited about his arrival. I know that he will help us further advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
Sale holds a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in health care management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. He received his bachelor of science degree in health care administration from Charter Oak State College in New Britain, Conn.
He has held various professional and civic memberships including Gideons International, American College of Healthcare Executives and American Healthcare of Radiology Administrators. Sale obtained certification as a medical radiologic technologist and is listed on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
“When I became aware of this opportunity, it checked all of the boxes I was looking for, namely the chance to be part of a close-knit community and expand its access to high-quality health care,” Sale said in the release. “I look forward to working with the talented team that delivers real solutions and innovation in our healthcare system."
Sale currently resides in Winchester with his wife and daughter. The couple was originally from Virginia, but has resided in several different cities since 2009, including San Antonio, Texas and Winchester, Tenn.
