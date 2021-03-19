Fauquier Health long-term facilities allowing family visits again

As residents have been mostly vaccinated for COVID-19 and community spread diminishes, Fauquier Health is beginning to allow family members and visitors to spend time face to face with their loved ones at its senior care facilities, the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and The Villa at Suffield Meadows.
At The Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility north of Warrenton, visitation in resident apartments will be permitted, in addition to visits in the foyer and in outdoor areas. About 99% of The Villa residents have been fully vaccinated.
Both the resident and visiting parties must continue to wear appropriate masks during all visits. If the resident and/or the visitor is not fully vaccinated, they need to maintain social distancing during the visit. Visitation is not permitted at this time in the common areas, during meals, or during activities.
Villa visitors must call ahead (540-316-3800) to schedule a one-hour time slot for visitation.
FHRNC in Warrenton has also reopened a limited-visitation policy. About 98% of the FHRNC residents have been fully vaccinated to date.
A maximum of three approved visitors will be allowed to visit their loved ones face-to-face at one time, for a 20-minute period, up to twice a week.
Visits in resident rooms, except in special circumstances, are not permitted at this time. All visits will be in designated areas of the facility. Visitors may include children; each child (including infants) counts as one of the three visitors.
Visitors at FHRNC must call ahead to make a visit reservation ahead of time. Visitors and family members can call to reserve their visit time 540-316-5500 or to inquire about the current visitation policy and details. Visit frequency will depend upon availability.
