Fauquier Health is working toward positioning itself as a leader in robotic surgery in the area, said hospital system CEO Chad Melton. Fauquier Hospital has performed 108 surgeries so far with its da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System and 30 spine surgeries with its more recently acquired spine robot technology.
Melton said, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a successful year in helping us to advance our foothold in robotics. The da Vinci Xi surgical system and ExcelsiusGPS® spine robot have allowed us to offer advanced and necessary procedures with a level of accuracy that makes them minimally invasive.
“We understand that getting back to work is important to our community members. By having these levels of technology, we can help to assure patients they do not need to live with pain, nor do they need to experience extended periods of recovery time.”
In March 2020, Fauquier Health announced the acquisition of a $1.8 million da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System to aid in performing a spectrum of minimally invasive bariatric and general surgery procedures. Conditions that are treated using the da Vinci Xi include abdominal wall and hernia repair, colorectal surgery and surgical weight loss procedures, including gastric bypass surgery.
The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on Feb. 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, general surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, general surgeon and a gastric sleeve operation by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, bariatric and general surgeon.
In June 2020, Fauquier Health made a $1.2 million capital improvement investment to acquire a new spine robot, the ExcelsiusGPS®. There are no nearby hospitals that use the spine robots, according to hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage; the most accessible reside in Richmond, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Maryland and West Virginia.
Dr. Charles Seal, surgeon with Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, said, “The use of robotics in spine surgery can improve the accuracy in the placement of spinal instrumentation, reduce tissue damage by utilizing more precise and smaller incisions, and reduce radiation exposure to the patient as well as the entire surgical team during spinal surgery.”
The spine robot is used to assist with screw placement and precision during a spine surgery; however, the surgeon ultimately maintains complete control over the robotic movements and is still the one to perform the procedure.
For more information, visit FauquierHealth.org searching “robotic surgery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.