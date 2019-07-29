This month, about 40 students gained hands-on experience in the medical field at Fauquier Health’s annual Medical Camp program.
Two sessions of Medical Camp were held from Tuesday, July 9 to Wednesday, July 10 and from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17 and in each session, a different group of about 20 participated in a series of activities “designed to advance their knowledge in the health care field,” according to a Fauquier Health news release.
This summer, Medical Camp was only offered as a Level II camp and only graduates from the 2018 Level I camp were eligible to participate, the news release said.
During the camp, participants explored topics such as advanced suturing, sports medicine, wound care, back boarding/collaring, forensics, a day in the life job shadowing, and injections/phlebotomy. The students also attended a “Who’s Your Momma?” component to investigate inherited ABO blood groups and to explore testing measures to determine which baby belonged to which mother. Physician assistants from Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Michele Glowicki and Kelley Schimler, and medical assistant Kathy Gentry, also worked with the students at Medical Camp to teach basic anatomy of the wrist, the medical art of casting, and the basic fundamentals of sports medicine healthcare to the teen campers.
On the second day of the first week of camp, the students received an impromptu Aircare visit and Aircare staff talked with the students about the different types of patients that they receive. They discussed some of the details of their work, how they get patients on the helicopter, and what skill sets are needed to work for a company like Aircare. After discussing the roles and responsibilities, the students were invited to get into the helicopter.
On the second day of the second session, the students received a visit from Fauquier County Emergency Medical Services and discussed Tactical Emergency Casualty Care. Fauquier EMS presented to the students about what you do in a crisis, discussed use of tourniquets and the different types used in the field and talked about other items that can be used to stop bleeding. The students were then able to practice using tourniquets on each other to gain first-hand experience.
Tamela Jenkins, Fauquier Health’s Medical Camp module coordinator, worked to organize this year’s Medical Camp along with the assistance from several volunteers, staff members from Fauquier Health, and staff members from Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, according to the news release.
“I would like to thank everyone that assisted me during this year’s Medical Camp. Without them, it would not have been such a great success. Their willingness to volunteer their time allowed the students to have the experience of a lifetime. I am proud to know and work with every single one of them,” Jenkins said in the news release.
“We always enjoy working with Fauquier Health, as we are both focused on providing the best care for the folks of Fauquier County. In this instance, through the Medical Camp, we are both helping educate the next generation of healthcare providers here in the region,” said Jeff Hollis, CEO of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center/
Level I Medical Camp applications for next summer will begin in the early 2020. As the date approaches, additional information will be posted on the Fauquier Health website at FauquierHealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.