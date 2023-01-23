Fauquier Health is hosting a virtual hiring event today, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center will host two in-person job fairs, one on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and another Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Fauquier Health Virtual Interview Event
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23
Online Registration: https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/2710de45-cc3a-45d3-bb7d-bf96ce7c0b9f
Details: Virtual Hiring Event for registered nurses for the emergency department, medical/surgical nursing, and ICU. Click the link to register your interview time. Spaces are limited.
Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Location: 360 Hospital Drive, Warrenton
Details: Openings for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, environmental services/cleaning staff and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.