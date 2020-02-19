Fauquier Health will celebrate the opening of its new free-standing Center for Cancer Care with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house on Thursday, Feb. 20.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. The Warrenton Chamber of Commerce will join hospital and government officials, as well as community leaders for the ceremony.
The public is invited to share refreshments and tour the new facility from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care is located at 210 W. Shirley Ave., Suite 192, in Warrenton. The new 25,640-square-foot center and equipment upgrades were made possible by a nearly $12.5 million capital investment from LifePoint Health, of which Fauquier Health is a part.
Sarah Cubbage, coordinator, marketing and communications may be reached at 540-316-2605 or Sarah.Cubbage@LPNT.net for more information.
For more information about Fauquier Health and its cancer program, visit FauquierHealth.org.
