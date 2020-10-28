COVID-19 precautions for childbirth

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus to expectant parents and their newborn the following precautions are in place for parents-to-be at Fauquier Hospital:

Patients are screened at prenatal appointments.

In-person childbirth classes have been canceled for months, but hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that they hope to start them up again.

Prospective patients can take a virtual tour of the Family Birthing Center (https://www.fauquierhealth.org/our-services/womens-health/birthing-services) in lieu of an in-person visit.

Starting at 36 weeks, mothers-to-be are encouraged to limit their exposure to others to prevent possible exposure to COVID-19.

One caregiver is allowed in the labor/delivery room while the mother is laboring. The caregiver must be the same person throughout; that person may not leave and return.

If the mother is to have a scheduled procedure (like a scheduled c-section, for instance), she must have a COVID-19 test three to five days before.

Both parents will be screened for symptoms upon arrival at the hospital and will have their temperatures taken.

Masks must be worn throughout their stay, except when parents are alone in their room.

If a mom tests positive, she will be able to deliver in a negative pressure room (in which a lower air pressure allows outside air into the room; any air that flows out of the room has to pass through a filter), and the caregiver will do most of the caregiving once the baby is born. Everyone who interacts with the family will wear personal protective equipment.

The first postpartum visit with Dr. Barry Aaron or midwife Monica Friedline -- two to three weeks after the birth -- is virtual. “We’ll see them in person at six weeks,” said Friedline.