Fauquier Hospital is looking to grow its Family Birthing Center. The 15-bed, operating room-equipped unit handled 330 births in 2019 and 260 so far in 2020. In 2017 and 2018, five OB/GYN physicians delivered more than 800 babies each year, but the birthing center currently has only one OB/GYN and one midwife providing services.
Anticipated growth, said new FBC manager Jammie Moran, RN, BSN, will come from a combination of more personnel and enhanced facilities.
Obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Barry Aaron and midwife Monica Friedline, RN, CNM, NP, are currently handling all patients at Fauquier Health OB/GYN, but a new OB/GYN, Dr. Elise Diamond, is scheduled to start Nov. 1. (See accompanying story.)
Also on the horizon, Fauquier Health will have a new midwife on staff in January and would like to hire one more midwife and another two physicians. Thirty-five nurses and support staff round out the team.
Once Diamond joins the practice, patients may be able to see providers in the Warrenton office (253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210) and in Culpeper (currently a Fauquier Health General Surgery/Internal Medicine office at 1100 Sunset Lane, Culpeper).
For laboring mothers, the FBC offers comfortable rooms where mothers can labor and deliver. On a recent visit, Friedline and Moran showed off the FBC’s “spa,” complete with a large hydrotherapy tub where patients can labor until the late stages of labor.
Moran said that two more tubs will be built in FBC labor rooms in the second quarter of 2021. “The spa we have is not located in a labor/delivery room, so when the mom is ready, we take her in a wheelchair to her room.” She added that the hospital does not do “water births,” but the hydrotherapy spas make labor more comfortable and can speed up the process.
“We can play music and put on aromatherapy to help the mom relax,” said Moran. She said that waterproof telemetry equipment means that a laboring mom can use the spa even if she has to be continuously monitored.
Another pain management tool, nitrous oxide, will be implemented in 2021, said Freidline. “Not many places offer it, but it’s a safe option.”
Friedline and Moran are very much on the same page as far as their vision for the future of the FBC. Moran took charge of the unit a little more than a month ago, but she didn’t need much time to get comfortable. Moran and Friedline were labor and delivery nurses together at the FBC 12 years ago, and their bond goes back much further than that. “We were best friends in first grade, at what was then Central Elementary School,” said Freidline.
Moran added, “We were working together one night, and it just dawned on me, ‘You’re Monica Jones, aren’t you?’”
Since that time, the two stayed in touch. “We both wanted to come back and support the community.”
Friedline said, “I wanted to give women options. I wanted to be able to give them the birth that they want, safely. I like bedside care,” so she pursued a career as a midwife, returning to Fauquier Health as its first-ever midwife earlier this year.
Moran followed the leadership route. “I was on the fence between becoming a nurse practitioner or going into leadership.” When she was working at a hospital in Stafford County, “leadership chose me,” she said. She is currently working on her master's degree in nursing and an MBA in health care.
Moran said she still feels most comfortable in scrubs. “I remember the first time helping with a delivery, tearing up. Every birth is special and unique.”
Friedline laughed, “You caught a baby for me just the other day.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
