Fauquier Health confirmed today a COVID-19-related death at Fauquier Hospital.
Spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family that lost their loved one. It is our responsibility to protect the privacy of our patients at all times, and we cannot provide comment on any patient matter. Thank you for understanding."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, said that mortality information is released on a health district basis, not by county. He said, "Based on VDH guidance we don't anticipate putting out a release on each subsequent death. Deaths are counted by region on the VDH website."
Fauquier County is in the VDH's northwest planning region, which has reported a total of five coronavirus deaths as of today; there were four reported deaths as of yesterday.
Thus far there are 40 cases of COVID-19 in the RRHD, 17 of them in Fauquier County.
