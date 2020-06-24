Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton provides here a summary of the health system’s accomplishments in 2019, including the benefit Fauquier Health has provided to the community in charity care and other free programs.
Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Fauquier County and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls – and are committed to our region’s overall well-being. That’s why our mission is Making Communities Healthier.
Given the current landscape and challenges we are facing, our mission is more critical than ever. It is a mission, however, that would not be possible if it weren’t for the dedication and hard work of our physicians, employees, volunteers and board members. Over the last several months, we have witnessed our communities coming together to do everything within their power to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have never been more proud to be a part of this community. It is more important now than ever that we continue to take the important steps necessary to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible
By supporting and partnering with us, we are able to make a significantly positive impact on our community in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high quality care close to home. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting top-notch care providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s healthcare needs effectively. That is why, today, we are excited to share the highlights from our 2019 Community Benefits Report. In 2019:
- We added 44 affiliated providers (including specialty focuses in bariatrics, cardiology, general and vascular surgery, radiology, internal medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics and more).
- We made more than $11.6 million in capital improvements (including completion of our Cancer Center, the opening of a new cardiac catheterization lab and the addition of a LifeNET STEMI Alert System).
- We distributed a payroll of $66,398,211 to more than 960 employees.
- We donated more than $14.6 million in services to those in need.
- We paid $10,671,175 in taxes.
Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Fauquier Health is proud to be recognized with the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for our continued commitment to high-quality outcomes and patient safety and satisfaction.
Supporting local organizations and being a fiscally responsible member of the community are both critical extensions of our mission beyond our hospital walls. This year, we have been proud to be a part of the Fauquier and Culpeper chambers of commerce while sponsoring multiple events in our communities including Relay for Life, Warrenton Town Limits, Culpeper Fest, Family Fun Day at Vint Hill and the upcoming Christmas parade and Lights for Life.
We are incredibly thankful that you trust Fauquier Health with the healthcare needs of you and your family. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to the best care possible, sustain local employment, enhance economic development and foster the overall well-being of the place we call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.