Fauquier Health cancer patients transition from local oncology doctor to other providers

Patients of the Fauquier Health hematology/oncology medical practice received letters in early April explaining that the practice’s only doctor, Raj Manchandani, M.D., would be leaving as of May 7. Patients could choose to seek care from Virginia Cancer Specialists, on Lake Manassas Drive in Gainesville, or from other providers, said the letter.
Virginia Cancer Specialists is a local, independent group of physicians that provides medical oncology and hematology services. Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Tuesday that “the hospital is working on an agreement with VCS to lease space on campus, but we do not have any additional updates to share at this time… Virginia Cancer Specialists is one of many local providers in our area that provides these services.”
Although the April letter to patients said that “VCS will occupy the Fauquier Health Cancer Center to offer services to patients and resident in Warrenton beginning in July 2021,” Cubbage clarified that those plans have not been finalized.
She said that infusion services -- for medical injections and general infusions of blood, iron, rheumatoid arthritis, antibiotics, etc.-- has relocated from the cancer center back to its original location within the hospital. “We will continue to provide general infusion services, but not medical oncology (immunotherapy or chemotherapy) or hematology,” said Cubbage.
But, she said, “We are hopeful that our proposed lease agreement with VCS would help ensure continued access to these services in Warrenton and on our hospital campus moving forward.”
One of the 29 Fauquier Health cancer patients affected by the change contacted the Fauquier Times to express concern about the changes. The patient asked not to be identified because they would still need to use the hospital for care. “I’m devastated,” they said. “We’re just trying to get well, and this happens.” The patient said that some of the other cancer patients have called them to ask questions about how the transition is working.
The patient said that the change in care required them to get their care reevaluated by insurance companies; they said they had been busy signing releases so the new physicians can see their medical records and get their blood work faxed over to the new company. “It’s been very stressful,” the patient said.
The patient emphasized how much they appreciated Dr. Manchandani. “You couldn’t ask for better,” they said. “We were a team, we were a family. They broke up our family.” They also spoke highly of the nurses and staff at the infusion center. “They are the best,” they said.
The patient said that everyone – at Fauquier Health and at Virginia Cancer Specialists -- has been very helpful trying to get them switched over to the new physicians. “Everybody has been so nice… but I don’t know why they couldn’t have had a smoother transition. This is a matter of life and death for us.”
Cubbage declined to address specific questions about the possible partnership with VCS, but explained in an email, “We have transitioned all patients actively receiving medical oncology and hematology services to a new provider of their choice to ensure no lapse in treatment. As with any physician departure, we have taken the appropriate steps to notify our patients and ensure a smooth transition of their care.”
She emphasized, “None of our existing patients will experience a lapse in their treatment.”
Cancer prevention screenings and procedures such as colonoscopies, low dose lung CT scans, 2D and 3D mammography, ultrasounds, MRI scans, biopsies, etc. will continue to be offered at the hospital, and specialty surgeons will continue to provide surgical intervention for most cancers, including, but not limited to, bladder, breast, colon, lung, prostate.”
She said in the email: “We recognize the importance of these services to a community like ours and our team is aggressively working on a plan to ensure access to high-quality oncology services moving forward. We are committed to keeping the community informed as we confirm our transition plan for cancer services, and we look forward to providing additional details soon.”
