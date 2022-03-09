Students and staff at Fauquier County’s Head Start program will continue to wear masks at school even as masking rules have been relaxed by state and federal health agencies, according to the program’s executive director Pat Washington.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on mask wearing on Feb. 25. But Washington told the Fauquier Times on Friday that the federal Office of Head Start is continuing its rule on mask wearing “inside Head Start buildings, classrooms and vehicles owned, leased or arranged by Head Start program” for the time being.
“Fauquier Community Action Committee Head Start is still requiring that children and staff continue to wear masks,” Washington said.
The continuation of the masking requirement at local Head Start programs appears to be temporary, however.
Dawn Ault, executive director of the Virginia Head Start Association, said in an email to Jake Ritchie, a concerned Fauquier County parent whose daughter is in the Head Start program, that the former federal guidance on masking remains in place because “it takes longer ... to ‘undo’ this enacted regulation than it does for the CDC to post guidance.”
Additionally, Ault said there are “no punitive measures” for a child in the program that does not wear a mask. And she said, if a child does not wear a mask, “a staff member could encourage, but not require, the child to put it back on.”
“[The Office of Head Start] wants us to be clear in educating everyone that masking for our unvaccinated population of young children is an excellent mitigation strategy from the spread of COVID-19, especially for classrooms containing young children with immunocompromised systems,” Ault said.
Fauquier Community Action Committee Head Start serves around 150 Fauquier County students between the ages of 3 and 5 years old.
Ritchie told the Fauquier Times he is considering pulling his 4-year-old daughter out of the Head Start program if the mask-wearing policy is not changed. He said he doesn’t believe COVID-19 “really affects these kids” and that the disease can’t be transmitted between children and adults.
“We’re not even convinced that she can learn anything if she can’t see the teacher’s face,” Ritchie said.
According to the CDC, children can be infected with COVID-19, and the disease can be transmitted between children and adults. Children with underlying medical conditions face an increased risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 compared to children without underlying medical conditions, the CDC guidance states.
Ritchie said he could not get a clear answer from Washington or Ault on when or why the masking policy remains in place in Head Start even though CDC guidance has changed in recent weeks. “It seems like everyone’s hands are tied,” Ritchie said.
The federal government and many state governments, including Virginia, have rolled back long-standing indoor mask requirements as cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have declined in recent weeks.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order declaring masks optional in local school divisions beginning Jan. 24. The Fauquier County School Board voted to make masks optional in Fauquier County schools at that time. The Virginia General Assembly subsequently passed a bill requiring all schools to make masks optional beginning March 1.
The CDC issued new guidelines on mask wearing on Feb. 25 that classifies localities into low, medium and high levels of disease. Only people in areas with high levels of COVID-19 are recommended to always wear masks indoors under the new guidance.
Fauquier County’s current COVID-19 level is “low,” according to the CDC’s website.
