Fauquier Habitat accepting applications for 2022-23 homeownership program

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity is opening the 2022 homeownership program application process with applicant information sessions held virtually on March 5 at 10 a.m. and March 9 at 6:30 p.m., according to a Habitat for Humanity press release. Individuals who attend one of these sessions will learn more about Habitat homeownership and will be eligible to apply for the 2022-23 program; this is an opportunity offered only once a year.
The information session will discuss the requirements and details of the program, where homes will be built in 2023, new home designs and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the session.
Anyone interested may email the Habitat Homeownership Program, familyservices@fauquierhabitat.org for the link to attend one of the required information sessions.
More about the program
The release states, “Fauquier Habitat’s new homes are built to last for generations. The build process increases both the longevity and energy-efficiency of each home, using cement composite materials like Hardi Plank siding, standing seam roofing and advanced framing.” These homes are also designed to blend in with historical aspects of the neighborhoods in which they are built, the release said.
The application process takes an average of three to four months and the typical timeframe between approval for homeownership and purchase of a home is between 18 to 24 months. In those months, families will complete 250 "sweat equity" hours volunteering with Habitat and participating in classes in finance, home maintenance and community building.
The press release explained, “This program is developed to better prepare families to own a new, affordable home, offering them a hand-up, not a hand-out.”
Qualified Habitat homebuyers must:
· Be in need of better housing
· Be willing to partner with Fauquier Habitat
· Be able to pay an affordable mortgage
· Have lived, worked or attended school in Fauquier or Rappahannock counties for at least one year
Applicants also must meet the following income requirements:
For a family of 1: $27,090 to $54,180
For a family of 2: $30,960 to $61,920
For a family of 3: $34,830 to $69,660
For a family of 4: $38,700 to $77,400
For a family of 5: $41,820 to $83,640
For a family of 6: $44,910 to $89,820
For a family of 7: $48,000 to $96,000
For a family of 8: $51,090 to $102,180
