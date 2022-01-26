Fauquier grand jury indicts 8 defendants

Mathew Campbell, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I /II drugs. He was arrested July 23 and released from custody on bail.
Kimberly Dragich, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of second-degree murder. She was arrested Aug. 9 and remains in custody.
Jordan Fillingame, of Vanceboro, North Carolina, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I/II drugs, one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked or suspended license. A capias was issued for his arrest. He is currently a fugitive.
Jean Gordon, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of obtaining money by false pretense. She was arrested Sept. 15 and released from custody on bail.
Richard Yates, of Jeffersonton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense, and one felony count of driving under a revoked or suspended license. He was arrested Sept. 6 and released from custody on bail.
Richard Pearson, of Falls Church, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of child neglect and one felony count of driving under a revoked or suspended license. He was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of: reckless driving, driving without a license, driving without registration, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without proper license plates, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He was arrested July 28 and released from custody on bail.
Wiley Saville, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of distributing schedule I/II drugs to a minor. He was arrested Sept. 15 and remains in custody.
Tyekwan Webster, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was initially arrested Jan. 26, 2021, on related robbery and murder charges. He remains in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.