Fauquier grand jury indicts 33 defendants

Salvador Hernandez, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested Jan. 25 and was released from custody on bail.
Maria Argueta, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. She was arrested July 26 and released from custody on bail.
Stacey Bowen, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute or manufacture. She was arrested April 1 and released from custody on bail.
Jeremy Boyd, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Aug. 14 and released from custody on bail.
Sean Bullock, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was indicted on one felony count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested May 19, 2019, and remains in custody.
Gregory Bumgardner, of Amissville, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested Aug. 5 and released from custody on bail.
Cristian Cardenas-Bravo, of Warrenton, was indicted on ten felony counts of possessing child pornography. He was arrested Aug. 20 and remains in custody.
Brittney Chapman, of Lignum, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested March 2 and released from custody on bail.
Amanda Coles, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of assault and battery against a family member. She was arrested Sept. 11 and released from custody on bail.
Kristopher Debuhr, of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested Aug. 28 and has since been released from custody on bail.
Marvin Farewell, Jr., of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested Aug. 6 and released from custody on bail.
Jonathan Fields, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding and one felony count of attempted robbery on or near a street. He was arrested June 27 and remains in custody.
Jesus Vieyra, of Quicksburg, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs. He was arrested July 19 and released from custody on bail.
Kiana Garner, of Woodstock, was indicted on one felony count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. She was arrested July 9 and remains in custody.
Alexander Gheen, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. He was arrested Aug. 1 and released from custody on bail.
David Godfrey, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. He was arrested May 28 and remains in custody.
Mariana Hand, of Stafford, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and one felony count of selling a schedule IV drug. She was arrested Sept. 2 and released from custody on bail.
Andrew Hines, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs. He was arrested Aug. 18 and remains in custody.
Kelly Kronfeld, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs. He was arrested June 12 and released from custody on bail.
Denzel Lane, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs and one felony count of possessing a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drugs. He was arrested May 6 and released from custody on bail.
Jason McCleary, of Catharpin, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. He was arrested Sept. 24 and released from custody on bail.
Kevin Mettinger, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of carnal knowledge of a child, three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial or supervisory relationship, and one felony count of forcible sodomy. He was arrested June 29 and released from custody on bail.
Karl Mitchell, of Stafford, was indicted on three felony counts of grand larceny. He was arrested Aug. 27 and remains in custody.
Vadual Nelson, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of abduction by force and one felony count of threats to burn or bomb. He was arrested July 14 and remains in custody.
Anisha Orosco, of Shenendoah, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs. She was arrested May 28 and is currently not in custody.
Danyelle Pearson, of Capitol Heights, M.D., was indicted on three felony counts of forgery. She was arrested July 2 and released from custody on bail.
Courtney Riggleman, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs. She was arrested Jan. 18 and remains in custody.
Terrell Sanders, of Bealeton, was indicted on two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and one felony count of assault and battery against a law enforcement officer. He was arrested Feb. 3 and released from custody on bail.
Anthony Sharp, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of manufacturing or distributing schedule I or II drugs. He was arrested June 1 and remains in custody.
Thomas Spencer, of Rixeyville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs with intent to distribute. He was arrested June 17 and released from custody on bail.
Markeith Stallworth, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I or II drugs. He was arrested Feb. 17 and released from custody on bail.
Melissa Trollinger, of Amisville, was indicted on three felony counts of embezzlement, two felony counts of credit card fraud and one felony count of credit card theft. She was directly indicted Nov. 22 and a capias was issued for her arrest.
James Weaver, of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of malicious shooting and one felony count of robbery on or near a street. He was arrested June 29 and remains in custody.
