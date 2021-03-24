Fauquier grand jury hands down 78 indictments

A grand jury convened Monday, March 22 in Fauquier County Circuit Court handed down 78 indictments to 37 people.
Most felony cases originate in general district court, where a judge may rule there is enough evidence to certify the case to a grand jury; if the grand jury issues an indictment, the case can then be tried and adjudicated.
In Virginia, a grand jury may alternatively issue a “direct indictment,” which essentially bypasses the preliminary processes in general district court and commences the case in circuit court, where the case can then be adjudicated.
Jeffrey Duane Benton, of Bealeton, was directly indicted on two felony counts of possessing child pornography. He was arrested March 22 and was released from custody on bail.
William Thornton Blackwell was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. His custody status is not listed in court records.
Michael D. Boutwell, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Sept. 15, 2020 and is currently incarcerated.
Joshua Lawrence Bowen, of Linden, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Aug. 24, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Derek G. Bristow, of Warrenton, was indicted on four felony counts of possessing child pornography and one felony count of reproducing child pornography. He was arrested June 26, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Vincent Carmen Calvanese, of Manassas, was indicted on three felony counts of credit card theft. He was arrested Nov. 9, 2020 and is currently incarcerated.
Khaliq Clark, of Charlottesville, was indicted on one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of conspiring to commit a robbery, one felony count of using a firearm when committing a felony and one felony count of committing a robbery in the street with a firearm. He was arrested Jan. 26 and is currently incarcerated.
Cherie Madora Cotton, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. She was arrested April 19, 2020 and is currently incarcerated.
Marcus Lee Diggs, of Marshall, was directly indicted on one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Brandon T. Doyle, of Bristow, was indicted on one felony count of assaulting a law enforcement officer. He was arrested Dec. 13, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Carrie Louise Edwards, of Winchester, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Dec. 28, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Andrew Franklin Friend, of Bealeton, was indicted of one felony count of leaving the scene of a vehicular crash that resulted in death, injury or damage to attended property. He was arrested Oct. 26, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Patrick MacArthor Gray, of Madison, was indicted on one felony count of distributing substances that imitate a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Nov. 10, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Brandon Eston Green, of Warrenton, was directly indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug and indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 22 and was released from custody on bail.
Bonnie Ella Haines, of Elkwood, was indicted on two felony counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Dec. 30, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Shawn Kumar Heeraman, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested Oct. 26, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Gregory Thomas Higgins, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested Nov. 30, 2020 and is currently incarcerated.
Erin Abigael Holliday, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of distributing a schedule I drug. She was arrested Nov. 18, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Christopher Dale Kurtenbach, of Luray, was indicted on one felony count of possessing hydrocodone. He was arrested Nov. 19, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Tyler Pierre Long was indicted on two felony counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one felony count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a nonviolent felony. He was arrested Aug. 21, 2020 and is currently incarcerated.
Treavous Antjuan Moten, of Manassas, was directly indicted on one count of attempting to obtain money by false pretenses. He was arrested March 22 and was released from custody on bail.
Jimmy Ray Mullins, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Oct. 10, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Chadwick Allen Nicely, of Warrenton, was directly indicted on one felony count of possessing burglary tools. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Melissa Dawn O’Brien, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Dec. 28, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Jeffrey Paul Riddel, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of practicing an occupation without a license and directly indicted on one felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of obtaining a signature by forgery. He was arrested Oct. 7, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Sharice Toia Robinson, of Remington, was directly indicted on eight felony counts of obtaining a prescription by fraudulent means. She is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Christian Dean Stanley, of Front Royal, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Darrell Joseph Stern, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and directly indicted on one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was arrested Oct. 16, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Edward Oliver Perez Tatem, of Haymarket, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute and one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Oct. 1, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Shanise Nichole Terry, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Dec. 28, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Andre Lamar Washington, of Fredericksburg, was directly indicted on one felony count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Tyekwan Jalil Webster, of Charlottesville, was indicted on one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of conspiring to commit a robbery and one felony count of committing a robbery in the street with a firearm. He was arrested Jan. 26 and is currently incarcerated.
Shelly Lynn Williams, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of driving with a license that was suspended due to driving while intoxicated. She was arrested Aug. 21, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Joseph Lincoln Wilson, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of leaving the scene of a vehicular crash that resulted in death, injury or damage to attended property, one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested Nov. 17, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Joseph Andrew Wolfrey, of Reston, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute. He was arrested Dec. 18, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Susan Woolston Wright, of Upperville, was indicted on two felony counts of forgery and two felony counts of false uttering; she was directly indicted on four felony counts of embezzlement four felony counts of forgery. She was arrested July 11, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
David Timothy Zinn, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested July 1, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
