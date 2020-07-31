A grand jury in Fauquier County Circuit Court handed down 76 indictments July 27.
Savannah Elizabeth Ball, of Marshall, was indicted on one count of possessing LSD with intent to distribute. She was arrested Jan. 10 and released from custody on bail.
Alexia Taylor Bates, of Nokesville, was indicted on one count of failure to appear. She is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Cynthia Joy Carter, of Remington, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Oct. 10, 2019 and was released from custody on bail.
Brian Mike Chalou, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Sept. 9, 2019 and was released from custody on bail.
Devin Jay Chase, of Herndon, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 16 and is currently in custody.
Chul Hyun Cho, of Flushing, N.Y., was indicted on two counts of forging a public record, one count of making a false affidavit to the Department of Motor Vehicles and one count of obtaining a DMV document to which he was not lawfully entitled. He was arrested Jan. 22 and is currently in custody.
Jamie Leann Davis, of Bealeton, was indicted on one count of of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested March 12 and released from custody on bail.
Felicia Christina Dixon, of Delaplane, was indicted on one count of uttering a forged check. She was arrested March 27 and released from custody on bail.
Cora Suzanne Duckwitz, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of credit card theft. She was arrested Feb. 14 and is currently in custody.
Cory T. Gentry, of Unionville, was indicted on one count of possessing heroin. He was arrested Jan. 4 and released from custody on bail.
Alexander Jonathan Golden, of Southfield, Mich., was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of robbery of a residence with a firearm and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm. He was arrested Jan. 30 and is currently in custody.
Juan Clayborne King, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of drugs. He was arrested April 12 and is currently in custody.
Nikole M. Kinner, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of larceny after bailment. She was arrested Jan. 7 and was released from custody on bail.
Andrew David Krueger, of Warrenton, was indicted on 10 counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of reproducing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Lofton Howard Lambert, of Culpeper, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute. He was arrested Oct. 16, 2019 and is currently in custody.
Ezequiel Lopez Vega, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of carnal knowledge and on one count of carnal knowledge with a 13- to 14-year-old child. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
James Bucky McCloud, of Culpeper, was indicted on one count of possessing a controlled substance. He was arrested July 11, 2019 and is currently in custody.
Leviathan Henry Norwood, of Midland, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of grand theft of an automobile. He was arrested Feb. 22 and is currently in custody.
Antonio Nehamia Ogburn, of Detroit, Mich., was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery of a residence with a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested Jan. 30 and is currently in custody.
David Michael Patrick, of Catlett, was indicted on two counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm with drugs and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was arrested Feb. 5 and was released from custody on bail.
Joshua Kyle Puckett, of Marshall, was indicted on one count of possessing LSD with intent to distribute. He was arrested Jan. 10 and released from custody on bail.
Emily Michelle Race, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. She was arrested Feb. 7 and is currently in custody.
Emilio Santos Guevara, of Bealeton, was indicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery on a child under 13 years old. He was arrested Dec. 12, 2019 and is currently in custody.
Joshua Aaron Schrider, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was indicted on one count of breaking and entering into a dwelling and one count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested March 24 and is currently in custody.
Brooke Elizabeth Shambaugh, of Berkley Springs, W.Va., was indicted on one count of attempted grand larceny. She was arrested March 24 and is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Christina Marie Sinacore, of Warrenton, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested on Jan. 30 and released from custody on bail.
Jaden Lawrence Staples, of Woodstock, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of robbery of a residence with a firearm and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested Feb. 7 and is currently in custody.
William Russell Teel, of Marshall, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested on Jan. 3 and released from custody on bail.
William Patrick Henry Townsend, of Midland, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one count of selling a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Jan. 30 and is currently in custody.
Landon Roy Washington, of Bealeton, was indicted on one count of taking indecent liberties as a parent with a child under 15 years old. He was arrested Jan. 13 and is currently in custody.
Sharonda Wilson, of Jeffersonton, was indicted on one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Sept. 14, 2019 and released from custody on bail.
