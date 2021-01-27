A grand jury convened Jan. 25 in Fauquier County Circuit Court handed down 50 indictments to 18 people.
Most felony cases originate in general district court, where a judge may rule there is enough evidence to certify the case to a grand jury; if the grand jury issues an indictment, the case can then be tried and adjudicated.
In Virginia, a grand jury may alternatively issue a “direct indictment,” which essentially bypasses the preliminary processes in general district court and commences the case in circuit court, where the case can then be adjudicated.
Erin Leigh Agnew, of Reva, was indicted on one felony count of embezzlement and one felony count of credit card fraud. She was arrested Nov. 23 and was released from custody on bail.
Tiffany Ann Baldwin, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Aug. 12 and was released from custody on bail.
Judy Lynn Butler, of Orange, was directly indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated and four misdemeanor traffic offenses. She is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Michelle Dawn Cole, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Sept. 15 and was released from custody on bail.
Trevor Wade Davidson, of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of grand larceny of a vehicle. He was arrested July 1 and is currently incarcerated.
Daniel Martin Farmer II, of Nokesville, was directly indicted on one felony count of robbery on the street with a gun. Farmer was previously indicted on one count of first degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony. All the charges against Farmer are related to the Aug. 26, 2019 shooting death of Lincoln Williams Jr. in Warrenton; Farmer was arrested three days after the murder and has remained in custody since then. A jury trial for all four charges is scheduled for July.
Lisa Marie Fewell, of Clear Brook, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Sept. 27 and was released from custody on bail.
Garth Harvie Foster, of Catlett, was directly indicted on one felony count of petty larceny. He has not yet been served the indictment.
Peter P. Godston, of Sterling, was indicted on one felony count of larceny after bailment. He was arrested April 15 and was released from custody on bail.
Shantze Grant Waters, of Bealeton, was directly indicted on two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. She is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Timothy Karl Hess, of Charlottesville, was indicted on six felony counts of embezzlement and directly indicted on three misdemeanor counts of embezzlement. He was arrested Jan. 25 and was released from custody on bail.
Kip Duane Hull, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny. He was arrested April 16 and was released from custody on bail.
Kiwan Lemaye Martin, of Bristow, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested July 26 and was released from custody on bail.
Robert Douglas Martin, of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of attempting to possess a schedule I or II drug and one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Oct. 3 and was released from custody on bail.
Nicholas Paul Mavrommatis, of Manassas, was indicted on five felony counts of credit card theft. He was arrested Oct. 9 and is currently incarcerated.
Vickie Lee Ogilvie, of The Plains, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Sept. 24 and was released from custody on bail.
Joshua Lee Richards, of Catlett, was directly indicted on one felony count of breaking and entering. He is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Savion Rojas-Smith, of Remington, was directly indicted on two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is currently wanted by law enforcement. Rojas-Smith is accused of killing two people in a September 2020 traffic crash on Freemans Ford Road near Remington. (The list of indictments issued by Fauquier County Circuit Court records Rojas-Smith's first name as Daniel. A representative of the Virginia State Police, the agency that led the investigation, said Tuesday the correct first name is Savion.)
Nicholas Logan Scott, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Oct. 4 and is currently incarcerated.
Victoria Lynn Silva, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Sept. 3 and was released from custody on bail.
Tristin Mae Smith, of Rhoadesville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one felony count of failing to appear for a court hearing. She was arrested July 29 and is currently incarcerated.
Jamie Charles Snyder, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested July 31 and is currently incarcerated.
Nicholas Britton Tully, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Aug. 8 and was released from custody on bail.
Madison Nichole Tunnell, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Oct. 29 and was released from custody on bail.
Jennifer Irene Washington, of Sumerduck, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested April 11 and was released from custody on bail.
Jesse Lee Isaac Washington, of Nokesville, was indicted on one felony count of destroying property. He was arrested Oct. 31 and was released from custody on bail.
