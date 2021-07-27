Fauquier grand jury hands down 38 indictments

A grand jury convened in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Monday and indicted 22 individuals on a total of 38 criminal indictments.
Lonnie Monroe Barnes, Jr., of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Jan. 25 and was released from custody on bail.
Dorian Jermaine Blount, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested April 20 and is currently in custody.
Adam Boyd Coffey, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 18 and was released from custody on bail.
Sammy Jo Darnell, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Oct. 28, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Jason McKinley Dews, of Burke, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Eric D. Dyer, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding and one felony count of causing injury by strangling. He was arrested April 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Lonnie Dean Fast, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of aggravated sexual battery with a victim younger than 13. He was arrested Feb. 3 and is currently in custody.
Adrian Gutierrez Chavez, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 24 and was released from custody on bail.
Edward Arthur Jenkins, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 28 and was released from custody on bail.
Anthony Lorenzo Johnson, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested March 7 and is currently in custody.
James Colt Krolikowski, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested May 3 and is currently in custody.
Kallin Donnell Lee, of Baltimore, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and directly indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was arrested March 5 and was released from custody on bail.
Cordell Michael Lewis, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of assault and battery on a family member and two felony counts of assault and battery in violation of a protective order. He was arrested Feb. 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Derrick Alexander Marks, of Dumfries, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 4 and is currently in custody.
José Santiago Mendoza, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was indicted on one felony count of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash that resulted in a death or injury. He was arrested Jan. 17 and was released from custody on bail.
Anthony Ezekiel Price, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny, one felony count of entering a structure to commit larceny and one felony count of possessing burglary tools. He was arrested April 1 and is currently in custody.
Bobby Ray Robinson, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug and one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Jan. 2 and is currently in custody.
Madison Laney Spencer, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 17 and was released from custody on bail.
Damon Thomas, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny of a vehicle, one felony count of breaking and entering, one felony count of conspiring to enter a building to commit a felony and one felony count of possessing burglary tools. He was arrested April 1 and is currently in custody.
Brandon Lee White, of Goldvein, was indicted on one felony count of causing injury by strangling and directly indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding, one misdemeanor count of interfering with a telephone line and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. He was arrested March 29 and is currently in custody.
Roy Joseph Wren, Jr., of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested May 2 and was released from custody on bail.
Nicholas Andrew Young, of Richardsville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture. He is currently in custody.
