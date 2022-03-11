The Feb. 28-March 1 Class 4 state track meet at Liberty University came packed with high-quality talent.
The representatives from the three Fauquier County schools can testify to the excellence they faced in Lynchburg.
Fauquier High's girls team entered as the Northwestern District and Region 4C champions. In recent years, Fauquier normally would be seeded among the top three in multiple individual events and relays. This time, the performance sheet showed Falcons often in fifth, sixth or seventh.
"It's loaded," Falcon coach Quentin Jones said of the current Class 4 field, pointing out some of Fauquier's stiffest competitors recently had dropped down from Class 5.
The competition level did not prevent the county's girls from breaking into the scoring column, as Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty all had athletes earn all-state honors in Lynchburg.
Heritage (Newport News) took the girls team title by winning the meet-ending 1,600-meter relay for 59 total points to squeeze past Jefferson Forest and Atlee, both finishing with 58. Western Albemarle (56.5) also was a strong contender.
Fauquier’s girls placed 10th out of 32 scoring schools with 22 points. Kettle Run (7.5) was 22nd and Liberty (4) was in a three-way tie for 27th.
None of the county schools scored on the boys side.
Loudoun Valley won the crown with 56 points ahead of Western Albemarle (47), Pulaski (46.5) and Patrick Henry of Ashland (41).
"We didn't score a lot of points, but we walked out of there having accomplished a lot," Jones stressed. "A lot of positives. Our process keeps going."
"Yeah, there were a couple of parts that did not go our way at all," the coach admitted earlier, again citing the meet's quality.
"Cassidy Scott runs the [1,600 meters] 12 seconds faster in [five minutes, 3.98 seconds] and finishes fifth," Jones cited. "You can't fault that. It was a helluva run.
"Then you have Aubrey Fernandez, who finishes fourth in the 500, but breaks the school record," he said of Fernandez' time of 1:8.93.
"There was tough, tough competition."
The Falcons opened with a bronze medal in the 3,200-meter relay, their best placement of the meet. Abby Gray, Kiki Wine, Fernandez and Scott combined to finish in 9:37.29.
The foursome fell behind early before staging a fierce comeback, with Scott moving into second in the final straightaway. The Jamestown anchor leg, however, caught her at the finish line for a .18 of a second margin.
In the 1,600 relay final event, Katey Bern and Julia Crowther combined with Scott and Fernandez for fourth place. This time, Fernandez was the one with the torrid final stretch run. Her lean at the line gave her quarter fourth by a razor thin .05 of a second edge past Monacan at 4:10.36.
Fauquier's other points came on Mackenzie Hodul's triple jump of 33 feet, 2.5 inches, good for seventh place.
Kettle Run vaulters shine again
All of Kettle Run's points came for the dynamic duo of Colleen Schaner and Ashley Nickerson in the pole vault.
Schaner ended in a tie for fourth after clearing 19-6, while Nickerson placed sixth at 10-0.
"It's very cool that both girls came home as all-state vaulters," Cougar coach Myraida Davis said happily."We're very proud of them, and the girls were very excited to compete and that they were peaking at the right time."
Davis added Schaner has committed to pole vault for the Arizona State Sun Devils next year.
Speedster Cavins shines for Eagles
Liberty's Isabelle Cavins was another local athlete to reach the all-state tier. The Eagle sprinted to fifth place in the finals of the 55-meter dash. She finished in 7.44 seconds.
"We are so proud of Isabelle. She is one of the most driven athletes I have worked with," Liberty coach Helene Leigh said of her veteran junior. The focus was to execute all of the long-practiced elements to advance out of the preliminary heat to the finals (top eight).
"When the seeding came out for prelims, I knew she had a pretty great shot," Leigh said. "She raced well, PR’ed (7.42) and went into finals in 6th. Tuesday she went out there and proved that she was meant to be there."
Cavins also competed in the 300 meters.
