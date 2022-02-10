Fauquier girls jump to victory at Northwestern District indoor track meet

Chalk one up for Fauquier assistant coach Marissa Martin.
Several weeks ago, Fauquier head track coach Quintin Jones was lamenting the ill effects of January's winter conditions, which prevented the Falcons from focusing on the jumping events prior to the upcoming Northwestern District indoor meet.
Jones did not want to enter an athlete who had not found their respective starting points on the runway or high jump apron.
"We pretty much lost the entire month of January," Jones continued. "Finally, Marissa said 'Let me try some jumps.' 'We did, they found their marks and they did well."
Well enough to help propel Fauquier to the girls team championship Monday at Shenandoah University in addition to a runner-up slot for the boys squad.
The Falcon girls scored in 14 of the 15 events, winning seven en route to 140 points, far ahead of James Wood at 88 and Handley (82). Millbrook (48), Sherando (35), Liberty (32) and Kettle Run (31) trailed the leaders.
Fauquier’s boys won five gold medals and scored in 13 events but finished second to Handley. The Judges scored a 136.5-122 win, with James Wood (82), Millbrook (54), Sherando (33.5), Liberty (24) and Kettle Run (8) completing the field.
The top six individuals and top three relay teams will return to Shenandoah University next Monday for the Region 4C championships.
Fauquier's field event crew tallied 53 of its points on the girls side, including 24 in the triple jump. Mackenzie Hodul won with a jump of 32 feet, two inches. Evie Goetz (32-0.5) and Brooklyn Bartholomew (30-5.5) placed second and third, respectively. Goetz was the long jump victor at 14-8.5.
On the track, Cassidy Scott struck gold twice with wins at 1,000 (3:06) and 3,200 (11:46.36). She won the former by more than six seconds and the latter by more than eight. Aubrey Fernandez finished with a three-second margin in her 500-meter win in 1:23.07.
Madison Bayliff claimed the shot put with her throw of 32-8, while Stephanie Clark (30-2) was third. Kiki Wine, Abby Gray, Fernandez and Katey Bern combined to take the 1,600 relay in 4:27.14. Wine also was second in the 1,600 (5:25.53). Other bronze medalists were Annaka Busenlchner (55 dash, 7.83), Hodul (55 hurdles, 9.95), 800 relay (1:56.66) and 3,200 relay (10:49.42).
John Byner ran to two titles for the boys, winning the 55 in 6.87 and 300 in 37.65. Dylan Damer cleared 9-6 for the pole vault crown, and Wyatt Shaw easily won the long jump at 19-1.5. Peter Paccassi bested the 1600-meter field in 4:36.
Nicholas Curtis was the shot put silver medalist at 48-4. Placing third were Paccassi (1,000, 2:48.22), Josh Burke (pole vault, 8-6), 800 relay (1:39.44) and 1,600 relay (3:49.25).
Liberty, Kettle Run medalists
Liberty's Isabella Cavins won the girls 55 in 7.53, with Maya Turner next at 7.91. Cavins also was the 300 runner-up at 44.43.
Liberty’s Peter Rummel, Gabe Sealock, Jacob Phelps and Cole Hoffman combined for the 1,600 relay gold at 3:44.77. Earlier, Rummel, Aidan Neidich, Phelps and Hoffman were second in the 3,200 relay in 8:6.51.
The Kettle Run duo of Colleen Schaner and Ashley Nickerson continued to dominate in the pole vault. Schaner cleared 11-6 for the win, with Nickerson next at 9-6.
