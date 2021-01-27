There have been dry offensive stretches, but consistent tough defense has helped the Fauquier High girls basketball squad open 5-0 and rise to the top of the Northwestern District standings.
The Falcons (6-0 overall) look likely to hold on with just three league games left in the pandemic-shortened season. Fauquier holds a two-game lead in the loss column over Handley and Culpeper.
Fauquier collected a pair of district wins last week, throttling host Handley Jan. 20, 47-12, before downing Kettle Run, 35-27, the next night in Warrenton.
Harassing defense led to a 16-0 run to open the Kettle Run game, as the Cougars were held scoreless for the first nine minutes, 24 seconds. Fauquier led 22-9 at the half.
"Our game plan was to apply the pressure," said Fauquier coach Brian Foddrell. “Because I didn't want them to relax and get comfortable running their offense. I wanted to maintain that pressure throughout the game.”
When two starters picked up early fouls, "We had to ease off for a little bit to protect them because I knew we would need them down the stretch."
Kettle Run began to fight back, limiting its turnovers and playing good defense itself.
"Kettle Run did a good job of packing in," Foddrell said, which prevented Fauquier's interior attack. "They knew that's where our bread and butter is."
Kettle Run first-year coach David Noonan saw his girls fall to 2-3 with the competitive loss to the league’s top team. "We're almost there," said Noonan. "They get better every day in practice. Sometimes things just don't fall our way at game time, but we are getting good looks.
"Next up is being able to finish those looks."
Skyler Furr paced Fauquier with 13 points, followed by Makayla Foddrell (eight), Emma Carter (six), April Belcher (six) and Bhavika Regeti.
Erin Porter was Kettle Run's top scorer with seven points to six for Faith Schaefer and five by Emma Humphries. Maddy Edward s added three and Kate Bloom 2.
Fauquier's defense was more suffocating the previous night at Handley, holding the previously unbeaten Judges to only three second-half points.
"I didn't put on a lot of pressure to begin the game," Foddrell said, but then the Falcons bore down midway through the third quarter, and the Judges wilted.
Fauquier forced multiple turnovers at halfcourt, resulting in open layups. The chief beneficiary was Belcher, who tallied a career-high 17 points. Carter had 10 and Foddrell six. Furr, Belcher and Regeti each scored four. Shannon Seiler had two.
Kettle Run also won at Handley, bolting to a 14-3 first-quarter lead and holding on for a 37-33 decision. Handkey narrowed the gap to 33-32 with 14 seconds left. Blook found Schaefer for an open layup. Schaefer then sank two free throws to ensure the win.
