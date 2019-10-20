DYNAMIC DUO: Fauquier’s George Mason Enterprise Center celebrated a five-year anniversary with a celebratory open house on Thursday, Oct. 3. Located in downtown Warrenton at 70 Main St., the MEC partners with the Fauquier County Department of Economic Development.
The MEC offers a unique combination of programs, services, and resources for entrepreneurs of all experience levels – aspiring, start-up and established. They are particularly focused in the areas of small-business services, incubation and acceleration, government contracting, international business, entrepreneurship, technology ventures and telework initiatives. The space has eight private offices, a new co-working flex space for mobile entrepreneurs and areas devoted to meetings and collaborative projects. Regional Manager Renee Younes graciously thanked a host of sponsors and supporters for their continued success. She paid particular accolades to her assistant Alice Felts who happened to be celebrating a birthday that day as well. Congratulations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.