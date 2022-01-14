Fauquier General District Court extends suspension of most hearings to Jan. 28

Non-emergency hearings will not take place in Fauquier County General District Court until Jan. 28 after District Judge Jessica Foster issued an extension of a previous order. Emergency matters, like arraignments, bond motions, protective orders and emergency child custody or protective cases, will still be heard.
Foster issued the original order Jan. 7 suspending non-emergency hearings through Jan. 21 due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The extension order was issued Jan. 14.
"All civil, traffic and criminal matters will be rescheduled with the exception of bond motions, protective order cases, proceedings involving an incarcerated defendant and any emergency matters," the order said.
Foster also authorized the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center to reschedule delayed confinements or weekend confinements until next month.
Fauquier County General District Court, located in the 1893 courthouse building in Old Town Warrenton, is the busiest of Fauquier’s three courts; almost all traffic cases and most criminal cases are adjudicated at the court or processed there initially, along with some civil cases.
The district court clerk’s office, located at 6 Court St. in Warrenton, remains open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., although attorneys and defendants are encouraged to conduct business with the court remotely. The clerk’s office can be reached at 540-422-8035 or at fauquiergd@vacourts.gov.
Masks are required to enter the building regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
Non-emergency hearings continue to be held at Fauquier County Circuit Court and Fauquier County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.