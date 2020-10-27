Families who came to the Mary Walter grab-and-go meal distribution event on Monday, Oct. 19, were surprised with a variety of gifts from local community organizations.
Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health coordinated the event that included volunteers and donations from A Little Heart, AED Professionals, and Books On the Bus, Fauquier County Public Schools said in a news release.
A Little Heart, a nonprofit charity dedicated to helping children in need, collected more than 100 winter coats for the event. Families had the option of selecting a coat for each of child as they picked up meals prepared by the Fauquier School Nutrition Department and a bag of local apples provided by FRESH.
The FRESH staff also assisted BOB in distributing new Halloween books donated by Kids Corner In-Home Childcare and Preschool, in Warrenton, as well as activity books given by local children’s author and conservationist, Julia Heckathorn.
Also offering support was AED Professionals, an online supplier of automated external defibrillators and personal protective equipment, who donated boxes of hand sanitizer.
“AED is a wonderful partner with FCPS,” Pam Trude, school health coordinator, said in the news release. “They have provided FCPS with the majority of our personal protective equipment for COVID-19 so we can restart schools with the equipment we need.”
“Our community is incredibly generous,” Kristen McAuliffe, FRESH supervisor for Fauquier County Public Schools, said in the news release. “I am thankful we had the opportunity to help spread a little cheer during a difficult time for many families.”
The FRESH team is always interested in partnering with individuals and local nonprofits to help families in need. To donate or join the FRESH team at a future Community Cares Day, contact Kristen McAuliffe at kmcauliffe@fcps1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.