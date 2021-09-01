FAUQUIER FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Revamped Falcons host Brentsville in Friday's season opener

The start of a football season can often be described as a journey into the unknown.
Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter isn’t sure where his Falcons will end up, but he knows the program is on the upswing.
“We’re really upbeat about where we’re going in Falcon territory,” said the third-year coach, who expects his team to make a playoff push. They last made the playoffs in 2014.
“Every year expectations don’t change. They haven’t changed in the 36 years I’ve been coaching. We want to be one of the four teams that move on. We want to get into that 11th game,” Buckwalter said.
Fauquier’s postponed its planned opener at Independence last week, making Friday’s Homecoming game vs. Brentsville (1-0) the opener. Fauquier had contact tracing issues, as well as problems with practicing due to heat and thunderstorms. Fauquier must find opponents for itself and Independence by Week 8 or the Falcons will forfeit the game.
Strong turnout so far
Fauquier has 100 kids out for football, the emphasis on weight training is paying off, and, hey, the Falcons’ first win last season over Liberty since 2007 remains a rallying cry that times are changing.
Fauquier has five returning starters on offense and five on defense. There is size and experience at key spots and the linebacker corps is strong with Wyatt Croson, Garrett Kramer and Grayson Kramer.
One theme is the debut of freshman quarterback Ben Noland, who will take over a new offense guided by Chad Hoffman, who takes over for coach Nick Metro, who retired.
Noland stood out as a seventh grader at Buckwalter’s youth football camp and the coach noticed. “I told his father that day, ‘I think he will be really good.’ Now, two years later he is starting as a freshman,” Buckwalter said.
Nolan is about 5-9, 160 pounds: “He does not look like a little kid. He has a nice arm and has worked hard. He runs well and throws well on the run.”
Under Hoffman, the Falcons will run a version of the spread. “We’re not in any formations that pack it in. There’s more motion and shifting,” Buckwalter said.
Offensive contributions should come from tailbacks Dylan Taylor and Bo Green. “Both can run inside and both are tough kids. They can be home run hitters,” said Buckwalter. Fullback Grayson Kramer is also a good runner.
Senior John Bynaker is the lead receiver, with his freshman brother Eli sharing time with P.J. Conlan as the other wideout.
The offensive line includes 285-pound John Weaver at left tackle, Wyatt Croson at left guard, Xavier Crute at center, Jack Taylor at right guard and Garrett Kramer at right tackle.
The defense
The Falcons’ defense looks sturdy with Croson and the Kramer brothers creating havoc as the three main linebackers. “They’re bigger, faster and stronger. They were all-conference-caliber kids in the short season and they’re back,” Buckwalter said, who listed them at 210, 220 and 190 pounds now. “They’re fantastic leaders on and off the field. They can play.”
The down linemen are big with Jackson Geddis-Blount at 270, Dillon Epperson at 265 and Weaver at 285. Jacquwa Lewis and Luke Thomas also start. Noseguard Leo Rodriguez is a solidly built 210. “He’s extremely strong and quick as a cat,” Buckwalter said.
The secondary is led by returning cornerbacks Dylan Taylor and John Bynaker.
Buckwalter said there are question marks going into Friday’s season opener at Independence since the lineup is still being tweaked.
“The only thing I ask is that we compete. Just compete. If we do that the game is up in the air,” said Buckwalter. “We’re right on schedule. Now we’ve got to start winning games.’
