Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter thinks the VHSL’s decision to push football from fall to late winter has helped his rebuilding Falcon program.
The second-year coach has now had a full year since the 2019 season ended coaching, preaching, and bonding a unit that looks ready to make the program’s first playoff appearance since 2014.
The Falcons opened with a 20-0 win over Culpeper on Tuesday, pulling it out with 20 second-half points, including two touchdown passes from quarterback J.T. Diehl to Evan Jackson.
The Falcon defense was often ahead of the offense last year. This year, the Falcons return their top two playmakers in Diehl and receiver/cornerback Jackson.
Coupled with a more rested offensive line, the Falcons expect to score more points.
Jackson, an all-region second team pick in 2019 who signed with NCAA Division II Glenville State, is an NCAA Division I talent, according to his coach. “Evan’s a playmaker. He’s set and ready to roll. He’s a super player with great instincts, super hands, a great burst, and he can throw as well. He’s got a bright future,” said Buckwalter.
Jackson may play QB in certain sets, making the Falcons harder to defend. But the unquestioned No. 1 signal caller is Diehl. Entering his third year as starter, Diehl is a gritty competitor who belongs on the TV show “Tough as Nails.”
J.T. is the third Diehl to play QB at FHS, following brothers Colin and Garrett, who were also dynamic run-pass threats. “He’s 5-9, 175 or 180. He’s a running back playing quarterback. He will deliver a blow,” Buckwalter said of Diehl, who will also start at outside linebacker.
While Fauquier is banking on several two-way players like Jackson, Diehl and offensive tackle/defensive lineman Paul Heisler, there are a lot more interchangeable parts this year. Fauquier will employ platoons with its running backs, receivers and defensive backs, and has options at several other positions. Only Heisler will play both ways on the line.
“At every position on the defensive line or line, there‘s no dropoff if someone needs a break, or heaven forbid, gets hurt,” said Buckwalter. “In the past when we lost a lineman we often lost a two-way kid, which is losing two kids. We feel we have enough guys to plug and play.”
The Falcons run a multiple offense that can flash versatile looks, such as double tight ends or five receivers. “Like our defense, it’s an amoeba. We can change. The passing league (run in the fall) was good for us, but in the cold you got to be able to run the ball,” Buckwalter said.
Luke Thomas, Brandon Byers, Grayson Kramer, Ky’lil Kiawu and Jackson are among the running options.
One encouraging development is true freshman Kobe Link emerging as the starting inside linebacker. Link shined as a 170-pound wrestler and could be a fixture in both sports for years to come.
Another success story is starting receiver Austin Fernandez, a senior who came out for football after being recruited by Diehl. “What a huge plus. He can fly and has very good hands,” Buckwalter said.
Despite losing to Liberty in the Bird Bowl for the 17th straight time, Fauquier went 4-6 and contended for a playoff spot last year. Buckwalter says Liberty is the team to beat in a condensed district, but without Sherando and Millbrook competing for region spots, he likes Fauquier’s chances to grab one of two playoff slots.
He hopes a more potent offense is the key.
“Defense is always a year ahead. We feel both sides of the ball are ready to go in the second year,” Buckwalter said.
