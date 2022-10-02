The playoffs now seem like a long shot.
Even winning one game might be a stretch for the winless Fauquier High football team.
But the Falcons are still competing and making plays.
And several vivid memories will endure after Thursday’s 48-23 loss to Millbrook at Falcon Field.
Looking for heroes, the Falcons, now 0-6, found one in senior kicker Nolan Working.
In his first game, wearing jersey No. 90, Working drilled three first half field goals, went two-for-two on extra points and a successful onsides kick that banged off a Millbrook defender and was recovered by Fauquier. Working, who also boomed a kick into the end zone in the air, is so new his name and number are not listed in the program.
“I figured let’s take a shot with him, let him get his feet wet,” said coach Karl Buckwalter of giving his rookie kicker three relatively long attempts. “In pregame he made one from 50 yards. It’s fun to see the young man in his first time ever be successful.”
But while the Falcons were collecting three points, the Pioneers were getting seven – a huge factor in a game both teams needed to have.
Millbrook, after an 0-5 start, is now 1-2 in district play, while the Falcons are 0-2 and face a daunting road to make the playoffs, even though four out of the seven qualify in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Hoping for a shot of adrenaline against another struggling team, the Falcons were carved up by senior quarterback Detric Brown and the Pioneers’ ground-based, tight formation single-wing offense, which used counters, misdirection and the destructive talents of Brown, who scored three first half touchdowns and soured the Falcons’ hopes with his breakaway scores.
“He’s athletic kid and makes plays. He’s a threat to take it to house every time,” said Buckwalter.
Fauquier played well in some respects, generating some productive drives and eventually converting three first half field goals. The return of starting quarterback Ben Noland from an illness solidified the offense, and the Falcons created numerous first downs with the sophomore back.
“We moved the ball better than we had in a while. We’ve got to tackle, make them work harder for the points. They sometimes scored in two plays or one play. It was one of those nights,” Buckwalter said.
The Falcons got off to a lousy start, fumbling on their first possession, leading to a Millbrook recovery at the FHS 32-yard line. That led to the first of Brown’s three first half TDs, as the dynamic quarterback cut up the middle, then broke left for a 15-yard scamper with 10:11 left in the first quarter.
But the Falcons responded with a strong drive, generating three first downs to reach the Millbrook 19, where Working booted his first field goal, a 36-yarder, to make it 7-3 with 4:31 left.
“We had fourth-and-3 and we were gonna go for it. After a timeout, I said ‘The heck with it, let’s see what he can do.’ He came out for the team. He knocked it through,” said Buckwalter of Working.
Working has been on the team for only a few weeks, with Buckwalter saying the senior needed to clear protocols to be eligible, which he now is. Kobe Link (placekicking) and Aaron Lewis (punting) had been kicking.
In true demoralizing fashion, on the ensuing possession, on first down, Brown used several lead blocks to run around the right side, then turned to the left and raced untouched 73 yards for his second TD in two carries for a 14-3 lead after Xavier Floyd’s extra point.
Fauquier had just spent six minutes moving upfield for three points, and in 14 seconds Brown destroyed that momentum with an explosive TD.
“We get to 7-3. One play later, poof. It’s a home run ball and we’re down 14-3. It’s tough to get back on track. It comes to stops, you got to stop people,” Buckwalter said.
But the Falcons persevered and cut the deficit to 14-6 with another healthy drive that reached the Millbrook 13 before stalling. Working’s 31-yard field goal was good with 4:01 left in the second quarter.
Millbrook made it 21-6 on Tyson Mallory’s 12-yard run with 1:46 left. The score probably could have stayed that way at halftime, but Fauquier – pressing for points before halftime – failed on a fourth-and-seven at the Millbrook 43, turning the ball over to Brown.
The Pioneers proceeded to go 60 yards in 27 seconds to make it 28-6 on Brown’s 32-yard TD with 16 seconds left in the half.
Fauquier did produce their third score of the half with an amazing highlight of their own.
A 40-yard kick return by sophomore Carter Halsey set up the Falcons at the Millbrook 40 with seven seconds left. Noland threw a sideline pass to Kobe Link to the 26, with Working trotting out with three seconds left.
His 43-yard line drive cleared the uprights as time expired. Although the Falcons trailed 28-9, it was an exhilarating positive for the home side.
Working opened the second half with a deep booming kickoff into the end zone. Millbrook started at its own 20 and steadily moved upfield to score in 11 plays. The drive included a key fourth down conversion at the Fauquier 35-yard line that saw Brown fake a pass and run 21 yards. Jacob Burns scored on a 2-yard run as the lead rose to 35-9.
Millbrook’s lead rose to 41-9 on Brown’s 41-yard TD pass to burly Cole Purdy, who shook off a Falcon tackler to score with 4:58 left in the third, then 48-9 on Mallory’s 3-yard TD run to open the fourth quarter.
The Falcons never gave up, scoring two late touchdowns. Joey Renzi scored when Millbrook botched a punt attempt near the goal line, with a high snap rolling into the end zone where Renzi fell on it to make it 48-16 after Working’s kick.
After recovering an onsides kick by Working at their own 47 with 4:07 left, Falcon backup QB Amari Martin took a series of direct snaps and ran seven straight times for 53 yards. He finally scored on a 10-yard run with 2:00 left for the game’s final points.
Moral victories count when you’re 0-6, and the Falcons showed some fortitude early and late with those final 14 points.
“Anytime you continue to keep on fighting and clawing, heck yeah, it’s a huge positive. At the end of the game we moved the ball and got some points,” said Buckwalter.
“Being 0-for right now, the kids have a great attitude. They really do. We’re having really good practices. If you were an outsider, you’d never know were 0-for. They’re working hard and having fun with their friends. I’ve been doing this for 38 years. I’ve been in the penthouse at 12-0 and at the other end. It ebbs and flows, you go with what you got.”
“The kids are not moaning and groaning, there’s not a bunch of negative. They’re having a good time with their friends. I have had other years, other schools where everyone was mad,” said Buckwalter.
The Falcons host Kettle Run (5-0) this Friday, enjoy a bye week Oct. 14, then host James Wood (1-4) Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.