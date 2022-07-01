In what could be a precursor to a breakout year, Fauquier has seven home games this upcoming football season.
The Falcons open at home on Aug. 26 against Independence, then visit Brentsville on Sept. 2.
Coach Karl Buckwalter’s Falcons then play five of their next six at home. Both of Fauquier’s rivalry games against Kettle Run (Oct. 7) and the season-ending Bird Bowl against Liberty on Nov. 4 are at home.
In contrast, Liberty has just four home games, including only one in the first six weeks. The Eagles open at Brentsville on Aug. 26, then host Eastern View on Sept. 2, followed by two straight road games at Mountain View and Culpeper, a bye week, then another road game at Kettle Run on Sept. 30.
Kettle Run, the defending Northwestern District champion, has five home games. The Cougars’ first two are on the road at Heritage and Meridian, followed by their home opener Sept. 9 vs. Brentsville.
