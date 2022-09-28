The game was getting late, and Fauquier hadn’t scored.
As Falcon speedster David Mayfield prepared to receive a punt near midfield in the final minute, a fan yelled, “Mayfield, take it to the house. Give us something. Take it back, David,” he said optimistically.
Mayfield had a decent return, and the game was soon final, a 38-0 loss to Handley Saturday at the Handley Bowl in Winchester. Fauquier fell to 0-5 and looks to regroup Thursday at home against Millbrook (1-4) and end a losing streak that has hit 10.
Handley (5-0) threw a potent mix of four running backs and various running plays at the Falcons, and hit some timely long pass plays for TDs. Fauquier turned to a new quarterback, senior receiver Shane Pifer, with starter Ben Noland sick, while also relying on its straight-ahead run game.
Fauquier fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter, tried to get back in the game, and did briefly by forcing two turnovers, but could never muster any sustained offense.
Injuries and illness have kept some starters out and the Falcons have also struggled in the passing game. The Falcons were also without two-way standout Eli Bynaker. Mayfield is now injured, but Noland is expected back Thursday vs. Millbook.
“Ben was sick and thought he could fight through it. Shane was thrust in. It’s a tough spot but he was excited about it,” said coach Karl Buckwalter about starting Pifer.
“It’s high school sports. You’ve got to keep grinding and working. We hope to get some guys back and healthy and go from there. We’ve got a chance to win some games down the stretch and we’re in the playoffs,” said Buckwalter.
Buckwalter is doggedly sticking to the upbeat message that the Falcons can still make the playoffs despite all the misfortune and somber results. He points out that four of the seven Northwestern District teams make the playoffs, meaning Fauquier has to finish at least fourth.
“We’re fortunate right now that we’re in the only region that does not use power points. The top four go to playoffs. All we need to do is be one of the four. Right now we’re 0-1,” Buckwalter said.
With Handley (5-0), Kettle Run (5-0) and Sherando (3-2) expected at the top of the district, that leaves Fauquier needing to beat out Liberty (1-3), James Wood (0-4) and Thursday’s opponent, Millbrook (1-4) for fourth. The Falcons downed Millbrook last year.
Coming off two straight one-point losses to Culpeper (20-19) and Warren County (29-28 OT), the Falcons got no mercy from undefeated Handley, which has designs on challenging Kettle Run and Sherando for the district title.
Handley drove 69 yards to open the game, using runs from Emerson Fusco, Reilynd Worrell and Hassan Akanbi to make it 7-0 on Akanbi’s 8-yard run with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter after Bryce Pollak’s extra point kick.
Handley’s fourth capable running back, 130-pound speedster Aaron Lee, had a 26-yard run on Handley’s second possession, but the Falcons stiffened, holding the Judges to Pollak’s 32-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.
Pifer threw an interception on Fauquier’s first play on the ensuing possession, with Handley quickly converting on a well-executed trick play.
Quarterback Davion Butler ran left, then threw a back pass to Fusco as the Falcons closed in. Fusco then launched a perfect pass to a wide-open Christian Metzger for a 46-yard TD strike. The deception fooled the Falcon secondary as Metzger caught the ball at the FHS 20 and waltzed into the end zone for a 17-0 first quarter lead after Pollak’s kick.
“It was a double pass. They barely got it off. We’re in the land of ifs right now,” said Buckwalter, lamenting Fauquier’s bad luck. “Our guys came out and stepped up. We had a bunch of Falcons sick, some now injured, we’re playing without starters and what not.”
Needing to make something happen, the Falcons forced a fumble deep in Falcon territory to stop another Handley drive, then recovered another fumble at the Handley 34. But momentum ended when the drive failed, and the Falcons punted after reaching the Judges’ 31.
Fauquier had a second chance deep in Handley territory thanks to Mayfield’s 40-yard kickoff return. Hamilton ran 14 yards to the 27, but the drive ended with a punt.
Handley scored two more touchdowns to close the half. Lee completed 68-yard TD pass to Metzger on a third-and-10 to make it 24-0.
Handley added its final score by going 88 yards in four plays, with Butler scrambling for 63 yards to the FHS 19. Two plays later Lee passed to Fusco, who lateraled to Metzger for another TD with 11 seconds before halftime, as the lead grew to 31-0.
Handley scored on its first second half possession on Josiah Johnson’s 2-yard TD run as the mercy rule kicked in with 7:18 left in the third.
Fauquier had five second half possessions, reaching the Handley 24 early in the fourth quarter, with several passes into the end zone falling incomplete.
To beat Millbrook Thursday, the Falcons will rely on their top weapons, running backs Mason Hamilton and Aaron Lewis.
“It’s a nice 1-2 punch,” Buckwalter said. “Lewis is a sophomore and Hamilton a junior, and Noland is a sophomore. Our offensive line has sophomores, juniors and freshmen. They’re growing up and there are ups and downs,” Buckwalter said.
About Millbrook, Buckwalter said, “They’ve changed the offense. They used to run spread, now they’re in a single wing with a dynamic QB (Detric Brown). We’ve got to stop him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.