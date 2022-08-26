The final score sure told the tale, but you needed to be there to know the details.
While Fauquier High lost its football opener, 44-7, to visiting Independence on a muggy Thursday might, it was a passionate effort by the Falcons.
The Tigers, a 7-4 playoff team last year in Class 5, controlled the line of scrimmage and prevented the Falcons’ offense from making any progress. They also unleashed dynamic running back Clay Ash, who ran 16 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
Nevertheless, the Falcons continued to hammer away with their gameplan, showing resolve and fortitude that could serve them well next week at Brentsville. Falcon junior tailback Mason Hamilton carried 27 times for 116 yards and quarterback Ben Noland (5-of-8, 27 yards passing) scored the lone touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.
Although they could not stop Ash, the Fauquier defense thwarted Independence’s passing game.
Even Tom Ferrell, Fauquier’s all-time winnningest football coach, was impressed.
Sitting on the top row behind the student section, Ferrell watched the Falcons flash promise and play a pretty, tight cohesive game.
“(Hamilton) runs the ball well and their quarterback Noland has thrown well when he has time and their defense is aggressive. There are a lot of positives,” said Ferrell, 76, who guided the Falcons to three district titles and three regional playoff appearances in 11 seasons from 1995 to 2005.
Ash‘s 68-yard TD run put the game away at 29-7 after Fauquier made it 21-7 in the third quarter.
Noland had powered in on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 3:21 left in the third quarter, prompting exuberance from the FHS student section.
Independence scored 23 straight points after that, diminishing Fauquier’s performance somewhat.
Asked how he was feeling, Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter said, “As well as you can feel after a 44-7 loss. It was 21-7 and the kids were competing. But some little things turned into big things,” he said, referring to some missed tackles on Ash and technical mistakes. “Competing hard wasn’t our problem. We competed and went after them.”
Fauquier lined up in an old school power-I formation with two tight ends and hammered away with Hamilton going mostly straight ahead. Hamilton rushed for 84 yards in the first half, including a 47-yard run.
“Mason’s a really good player. He has very, very good vision and he has a burst,” said Buckwalter.
Hamilton looked like a go-to back in his promising debut.
“Once he gets free he has a gear. He’s a very good player. We’re excited about him,” he said.
Also making a star play was junior Kobe Link.
Playing linebacker after missing all of last year with an ACL injury, Link intercepted a pass that was batted into the air by another Falcon. Link is also a starting wide receiver and placekicker and drilled an extra point.
“I’m happy for a lot of our kids. Link came back after a major injury and is one of our captains. He’s a tremendous athlete,” Buckwalter.
Although Fauquier largely negated the Tigers’ passing game, Independence QB Nick Nassib connected on two TD throws. He threaded a 13-yard pass between two Falcons.
for the game’s first points late in the first quarter to Chase Obstgarden.
That play on fourth down frustrated Buckwalter. “Our kids battled and got after their quarterback. At some point we got to make that play. It’s not what they did, it’s what we didn’t do,” he said, also referring to a missed 27-yard field goal before halftime and some other plays that weren’t executed.
Fauquier opened the game in a Power I formation with two tight ends and rarely varied that formation as they tried to hammer away with straight ahead runs. Buckwalter switched to a slot with a split end for parts of the second half.
“You will see that (Power I). We’re not a spread team, like a bunch of other teams are. We’re running what we think we can do best,” Buckwalter said. “We’ve got to control the ball and control the clock.”
Buckwalter agreed the spirit his team showed could be a building block effort going into three straight games against Class 3 foes.
“The stuff we did was really good, positive stuff. What we didn’t do was correctable. I can’t emphasize enough, I've been with teams that are not competing. The mentality of this group will continue to compete.
“There will be good times and not-so-good times. This shows the character of who you are.
These guys keep grinding. You can’t ask for more than that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.