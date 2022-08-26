football_Fauquier vs Independence-2_Mason Hamilton_20220825.jpg

Fauquier High School running back Mason Hamilton runs into a wall of Independence defenders during an Aug. 25 home game.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

The final score sure told the tale, but you needed to be there to know the details.

While Fauquier High lost its football opener, 44-7, to visiting Independence on a muggy Thursday might, it was a passionate effort by the Falcons.

football_Fauquier vs Independence-6_Ben Noland to Mason Hamilton_20220825.jpg

Fauquier quarterback Ben Noland hands off to running back Mason Hamilton during an Aug. 25 home game against Independence.
football_Fauquier vs Independence-15_IHS Obstgarten touchdown FHS Eli Bynaker_20220825.jpg

Despite the best efforts of Fauquier cornerback Eli Bynaker, a touchdown pass slips through to Independence receiver Chase Obstgarten during an Aug. 25 game at Falcon Field.
football_Fauquier vs Independence-4_Mason Hamilton_20220825.jpg

Fauquier High School running back Mason Hamilton makes a run around Independence defenders during an Aug. 25 home game.
football_Fauquier vs Independence-16_FHS coach Karl Buckwalter_20220825.jpg

Fauquier football head coach Karl Buckwalter addresses his players before an Aug. 25 home game against Independence.

