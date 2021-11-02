FAUQUIER FOOTBALL: ‘FOR 45 MINUTES WE WERE IN THE PLAYOFFS’

Fauquier played themselves into the thick of the hunt for the fourth and final playoff spot out of the Northwestern District, only to see it slip away in a 13-12 loss to Sherando last Friday on Senior Night.
Leading 12-0 midway through the third quarter, the Falcons lost momentum and the game when Sherando scored the game’s final 13 points on two touchdowns.
“We were doing exactly what we hoped we would do. For 45 minutes we were in the playoffs, and then we were not,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter, whose team fell to 1-4 in district play and 2-8 overall, which includes a forfeit.
A win over Sherando, coupled with a Bird Bowl win over Liberty would have meant fourth place and a playoff berth against Dulles District champion Broad Run. Friday’s game was played on a muddy Falcon Field after all-day rains ended around 2 p.m.
“We were competing and getting after it,” said Buckwalter, whose team now turns its attention to Liberty in the season-ending quest for the Bird Bowl. “The picture was set. Beat Sherando and Liberty and we’re in.”
Instead the Warriors (5-4, 3-2) are going to the playoffs. Sherando switched quarterbacks to Dylan Rodeffer in the second half and started having success through the air.
Rodeffer connected with Gavyn Blye for a 36-yard touchdown strike to make it 12-6 with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
On their next possession, Sherando drove 78 yards for the winning points on a 1-yard TD run by Aydan Willis. Cody Crittenden’s successful extra point kick that bonked off the right goalpost with 10:22 left in the fourth.
The second half was a frustrating one for the Falcons, who chased Rodeffer out of the end zone for an early second half safety to lead 12-0.
The breaks soon turned Sherando’s way, including a potential 65-yard TD pass from Banks Massey to John Bynaker that was nullified due to a holding penalty. That play would have given the Falcons a 18-13 lead.
“That call did not go our way, now we’ve got to get ready for Liberty,” said Buckwalter.
Playing lockdown defense, Fauquier forced two early Sherando turnovers to grab a 10-0 halftime lead.
On Sherando’s first possession, the Warriors reached the Falcon 33 when quarterback Micah Carlson overthrew a pass into the arms of Falcon Dylan Taylor at the 20. Taylor flashed his running back skills in making a cutback and racing 62 yards to the Sherando 18.
Taylor ran twice to the Sherando 12, but a two-yard loss on third down forced a 31-yard field goal attempt, which Nathan Hensley converted for a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
“We were happy to get a field goal out of that drive and come away with points,” Buckwalter said.
Chase Leazer recovered a Sherando fumble on the next series. While the Falcons didn’t score, they continued to swarm on defense as the next six Sherando possessions were stopped.
Fauquier made it 10-0 shortly before halftime as Banks Massey delivered a sizzling 24-yard TD pass over a Sherando defender to John Bynaker, who made a sprawling catch in the middle of the end zone, then slid on his back almost ten feet in the back of the end zone.
The Falcon defense forced Rodeffer out of the end zone for a safety early in the second half for a 12-0 lead before Sherando reeled off the game’s last 13 points.
Fauquier failed to move the ball on its final two drives over the final 10:14 minutes, which included the potential Bynaker TD called back.
Sherando celebrated with hugs and cheers after running out the clock with 2:14 left.
Buckwalter credited Sherando for shifting to a passing game. “Both teams had it on the line.
"They made adjustments, it’s a game of adjustments,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.