At 9:21 p.m. last Friday night the Fauquier High football team lost its last best chance to win a game in the 2022 season.
With James Wood quarterback Jared Neal taking knees on the final three plays, the Colonels ran out the clock and walked off Falcon Field in satisfaction after a workmanlike 28-21 road victory that left the Falcons at 0-8. James Wood (2-6) won its first district game, while the Falcons tried to remain positive.
“I think we’re gaining ground. I know the players are frustrated, the parents are frustrated,” said coach Karl Buckwalter, whose squad fell behind 15-0 before making a late rally with three second half touchdowns.
“I’ve seen growth. We have eight seniors and we wish them well, but next year we have everyone back. The whole offensive line, the backfield,” said the fourth-year coach.
Playing on Senior Night, the Falcons (0-4 district) produced some highlights and great plays, including David Mayfield’s spectacular 95-yard kickoff return TD up the middle of the field and some tough running from Mason Hamilton and Carter Halsey.
They recovered from some early blunders to make a comeback, but in the end their losing streak continued, now reaching 13. They last beat Millbrook 21-6 on Nov. 1, 2021.
Buckwalter said close losses to Culpeper 20-19 and Warren County 29-28 in overtime earlier this year have taken a toll on the squad.
Senior Night offered another prime opportunity to get their first win.
Right off the bat it went bad, as the Falcons’ deep return men failed to field the opening kickoff near their own 12, allowing the Colonels to fall on it.
“We showed fortitude there. As soon as something like that happens heads go down. Our guys kept them out of the end zone,” Buckwalter said.
Although James Wood didn’t score, it began a long stretch of dominant field position, which the Colonels finally capitalized on
The Falcons blocked a 36-yard field goal on James Wood’s second possession, then recovered a fumble on the Colonels’ third possession.
The Falcons failed to make a first down on their first three possessions as James Wood took an 8-0 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter on Elijah Richards’ 5-yard TD run around the left side followed by Jordyn Sweetser’s two-point conversion run off a trick formation.
Mayfield tried to get the Falcons back in the game with a 65-yard kickoff return to the James Wood 26-yard line, but the Falcons fumbled on the first play trying to execute a reverse.
The Falcons fumbled again shortly before halftime as James Wood made it 15-0 on Neal’s 8-yard TD pass across the middle to Matthew Dueweke. The play came with eight seconds left in the half as Hunter Barnhart’s extra point kick left the Falcons in a seemingly deep hole.
The Falcons rallied in the second half, scoring three TDs to make it a game.
“We settled down and played Falcon football. We made some big plays,” said Buckwalter.
Fauquier’s best drive of the night came in their first possession of the third quarter. Starting at their own 26, the Falcons went 74 yards in 13 plays, culminating in Noland’s dump-off pass to Hamilton on a blitz.
The junior running back went 23 yards for a touchdown by fighting off traffic near the 15 and emerging through a pack to enjoy a clear path to the end zone.
Kobe Link’s extra point kick made it 15-7 with 2:39 left in the third.
The Falcons stopped the Colonels’ next drive but opted not to try for a first down facing fourth-and-two at their own 34. After a short punt, James Wood soon scored on Neal’s 48-yard TD pass to a wide-open Chris Fitzsimmons up the left sideline, with Barnhart’s kick making it 22-7 with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter.
But Mayfield responded with his 95-yard kickoff return TD to keep the Falcons alive at 22-14 after Link’s kick. Mayfield moved through a wide gap in the middle of the field, then raced untouched to the James Wood 30, where he had only the kicker to beat. A head fake and Mayfield was home free.
“He’s so smooth. Other guys have their heads moving up and down. Mayfield’s arms are in perfect rhythm,” Buckwalter said.
The Falcons appeared to have the Colonels stopped on the next series but suffered an unfortunate roughing the kicker penalty. The snap went over punter Barnhart’s head, with Grady Panagos racing in. Barnhart recovered to get the kick off as Panagos made contact.
Buckwalter argued the penalty, noting once the ball hits the ground, the punter becomes a runner and can be tackled legally.
With the drive extended, the Colonels soon drove for their final TD, scoring on Richards’ 4-yard run with 4:08 left to make it 28-14.
The Falcons added a final TD with 2:22 left on Noland’s 39-yard TD pass to Halsey. Noland was forced out of the pocket and delivered a precision throw over a linebacker to Halsey running up the field. Link’s kick closed the scoring at 28-21.
Fauquier closes with two tough games. First up is Thursday’s clash at second place Sherando (3-1 district, 5-3 overall), followed by the Bird Bowl Nov. 4 at home against Liberty (2-2, 3-5).
The Falcons are left fighting to avoid their second 0-10 season since 2018, which turned out to be previous coach Joe Prince’s final season.
“We’re inconsistent, I get that,” said Buckwalter. “But I’m excited to keep carrying on. If you come to our practices, you will not see anyone moaning or groaning. They are frustrated but they are fighting through it. That’s a testament to them and their parents. That’s not an 0-8 team.”
