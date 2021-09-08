FAUQUIER FOOTBALL: Despite inspired defense, Falcons fall to Brentsville, 23-8, in season-opener

Long viewed as an underdog against Fauquier County schools, Brentsville is rising up and avenging decades of old losses.
After posting only the second-ever win in school history against Liberty in Week One, the Tigers (2-0) defeated Fauquier 23-8 last Friday, displaying a versatile offense and stifling defense that will certainly make them a factor in the Class 3 playoffs in November.
Despite the loss on Homecoming, the Falcons (0-1) played with energy and passion in their season-opener and unveiled an encouraging, swarming, rugged defense. However, the offense was almost non-existent.
“I think we can play with anybody,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter, whose squad visits Culpeper (2-0) Friday. “We’ve got quite a linebacker corps. We have three dynamic backers flying around. Wyatt Croson, Grayson Kramer and Garrett Kramer all had a heck of a game.”
Fauquier defeated Brentsville 32-0 in 2019 to famously end a 13-game losing streak, and has long dominated the rivalry, winning 11 of the past 13 over Brentsville since 2003 entering Friday’s matchup. But the Class 3 Tigers are on the warpath in recent years and have now beaten the Falcons in 2016, 2018 and 2021.
The Falcon offense ran up against a Tigers’ stone wall. Fauquier could muster no running game and new starting quarterback Ben Noland, a freshman, was given little time to throw, resulting in a rough debut.
Fauquier amassed just four first downs and committed six turnovers. Noland finished 12-of-32 for 131 yards and four interceptions. Falcon runners gained just seven yards on 13 carries.
“He’s now got a game under his belt. But he needs help,” said Buckwalter of Noland. “We’ve got to be able to run the football and help him out as he grows. We can’t be throw, throw, throw. We need to get a ground game going forward. That’s the emphasis this week. We’ve got to work on creating some holes.”
Fauquier only had one scrimmage, very little practice time in pads due to weather and had their first game postponed, so Buckwalter likened the game to a second scrimmage.
The defense was a bright spot, with Fauquier’s first touchdown coming on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Garrett Kramer with 2:05 left in the game.
All night, the Falcons disrupted Brentsville’s running game, and hindered the effectiveness of dual threat Tigers’ QB Caleb Alexander, who had a strong game with two TD passes, but was repeatedly harassed and tackled for losses.
“We had our stops and productive opportunities. I think we created three turnovers and one resulted in a defensive score. But we made five or six turnovers and can’t do that and win a game,” Buckwalter said.
Brentsville took a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Alexander hit senior receiver Luca Orlando on fourth down on a 5-yard jump ball pass in the left corner of the end zone. It came after the Tigers failed three times on short runs. Orlando, who is 6-foot-3, used his height to catch Alexander’s well-thrown high pass to break the 0-0 tie.
With the Falcons failing to earn a first down, the Tigers continued to get the ball back and work at breaking down a tough Falcon defense.
An 8-yard Alexander-to-Orlando TD pass made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter after Kai Marcham’s extra point kick.
After a 20-minute halftime that saw FHS principal Kraig Kelican drive Homecoming queen Payton Swart and Reece Kuhns around the track in a blue Corvette, Brentsville added to its lead with a third quarter safety. Falcon punter Nathan Hensley’s kick was blocked and rolled out of the side of the end zone to make it 16-0 with 8:22 left in the third.
Fauquier finally earned its second first down of the game late in the third quarter, then moved into Brentsville territory for the first time when Nolan hit Christian Friedl on a sideline pass and Friedl motored for 26 yards to the Tigers’ 47-yard line.
Although the drive soon stalled, Fauquier recovered a fumble at the Brentsville 37 and reached the Tigers’ 29 on Noland passes to Dylan Taylor and John Bynaker. On fourth down a potential TD pass to a wide-open Taylor fell incomplete.
Fauquier stopped the Tigers and blocked a punt, recovering on the Brentsville 9, but could not score. Brentsville embarked on a 92-yard drive to make it 23-0 on Bryce Jackson’s 2-yard TD run with 3:10 left in the game.
Fauquier began a promising drive on its next possession, earning two first downs to reach the Brentsville 13, but the series ended with Noland’s fourth interception at the Brentsville 5.
On the Tigers’ first possession, Alexander lost the ball, with Garrett Kramer recovering in the end zone for a Falcon TD. Noland threw to P.J. Conlan for a two-point conversion to make it 23-8 to close the scoring with 2:05 left.
Next up is a Friday game at Culpeper (0-2). Buckwalter said the loss has been analyzed on film and tweaks are being made.
“We spent Saturday going through everything. We have to re-teach and calm down. Other than our feelings (about losing), we seem to be fine. We learned we have more depth than we thought. That’s a great thing,” he said.
He loved the energy his Falcons displayed, and noted four freshmen earned significant time on the field.
“The kids were excited for Friday Night Lights. The energy is always going to be there.
You can win a lot on enthusiasm,” the third-year coach said.
