The “Fauquier Foodies” team, comprised of Colleen and Molly Scanlon and Meredith and Caroline Lawrence, placed first in the senior division at the 4-H Pork Challenge competition in Smithfield, Virginia, on Aug. 24, according to a 4-H News Release.
The Food Challenge is 4-H team competition that resembles the TV show “Chopped.” The teams created a dish from surprise ingredients in 40 minutes. The team members must make a dish, prepare a presentation on the recipe, food safety and nutrition and then answer the judges' pork-industry related questions, according to the news release.
The Fauquier Foodies team won with their “Pan-Seared Hawaiian Ham Steak on Brown Rice."
Two years ago, the Fauquier Foodies won the Virginia State 4-H Food Challenge and were invited to the national competition at the Texas State Fair.
