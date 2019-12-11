The White Horse Auto Wash presented a check for $1,070 to the Fauquier Community Food Bank on Friday, Dec. 6.
White Horse Auto Wash ran a special at its Warrenton site on its new Ceramic Coating for $10 with $5 of the proceeds going toward the Fauquier Community Food Bank. “It was a great success and my team was more than willing to go the extra mile for such an amazing organization,” said Davy Bass, operations manager for White House Auto Wash. “Seeing them come together and really promote the Ceramic Coating, but more importantly, stress the importance of giving, was awesome to witness.”
The Fauquier Community Food Bank serves an average of 1,400 individuals a month. As a nonprofit organization, they depend on the generosity of individuals, families, community groups, companies, and institutions to keep the lights on, the refrigerators humming and food on the shelves.
“Together with our wonderful community we have the power to make a change,” said Garrett Giles, district manager of White Horse. “Every family deserves to come around the table to share a meal and joy during the holidays and our team is happy to help make that happen,” said Karen Nalls, director of logistics in the corporate office for White Horse.
“We’re so appreciative to White Horse for their very generous gift. Donations are what help us with our mission of feeding hungry families in Fauquier County,” said Sharon Ames, Fauquier Food Bank executive director. “This gift is right on time as the holidays are always a critical time of need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.