Fauquier FISH appoints new executive director

Charity Furness will become the next executive director of Fauquier FISH, a Warrenton-based nonprofit dedicated to alleviating food insecurity in Fauquier County, a press release announced Wednesday. She will assume the position Jan. 1.
Furness previously served as the volunteer director of the organization from 2015 to 2018. She left to become the executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton in 2018 but has remained on the board of FISH since then.
"Charity has been instrumental in increasing opportunities for families to access food assistance in Fauquier. We have benefited significantly from her contributions as a volunteer and board member," the press release quoted board member Megan Oakley as saying.
Fauquier FISH operates a food pantry in Warrenton and coordinates a "Weekend Power Pack" program in conjunction with the public school division "to ensure at-risk children have access to nutritious food during weekends, school holidays and snow days."
Kathryn Lamonia was appointed the organization's executive director in October 2020, marking the first time Fauquier FISH had a paid employee. Lamonia left the organization in September.
